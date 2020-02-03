Portable magic

Young World celebrated its 30-year milestone with the launch of Whoopee 30! Celebrating Childhood an exclusive collection of stories. Sudha Ramen, Deputy Director of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park and Lydian Nadhaswaram, mini maestro were the special guests at the launch.

The event was held at Seth P.D. Hinduja Sindhi Model S. S. School, Chennai.

Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu and L.V. Navaneeth, CEO, THG Publishing Private Ltd., launched the book and Lydian received the first copy.

A variety of topics were discussed at the launch with active student participation.

Rukmini K.N., Principal of Sindhi Model School encouraged students to be more open to reading stories to keep their curiosity alive. Sudha Ramen spoke on the importance of conservation, ecosystem services, possible conservatory methods to undertake and the need to switch to sustainable energy.

The event was not short on inspiration as Lydian, who won The World’s Best award in 2019, interacted with the students.

He said, “I began playing the drums on this day in 2007. I was two years old then. I am happy to be here today marking my journey.” This 14-year-old can play 15 musical instruments. He is now working as a music director in a Malayalam film.