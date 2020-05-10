Children

Poem on Coronavirus: Stay safe, be prepared

We may be young or old,

But we must be bold,

Against the enemy untold.

We can’t go to malls,

Nor can we go to waterfalls,

Because this virus is a-scaring,

Sending our spines into a shivering.

If you have to go out, think twice,

Wear your mask, be wise.

After coming home, sanitise,

And wash your hands thrice.

COVID-19 is the name,

It is playing a hide-and-seek game.

By following the rules, we can ensure endgame.

Tejas J. Suresh, VII, Alpine Public School, Bengaluru, Karnataka

