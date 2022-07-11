Pluto’s grouse

July 11, 2022 14:42 IST

Pluto is refused entry into the Solar System... again! But his friends try to cheer him up with some fun facts about themselves.

Prologue: For some years after its discovery, Pluto was considered the ninth planet in our Solar System. But, in 2006, scientists decided it did not meet the definition of a planet, as its neighbourhood is not clear of other celestial objects. It is now called a Dwarf Planet.

“Who goes there? Stop! Stop at once!” cried Triton, Neptune’s moon. It was curious little Pluto who thought he would sneak into the Solar System Club without being noticed. But Triton, who was at the gate keeping a sharp watch, saw him.

“Once again you have crossed my master Neptune’s orbit to enter our Solar System,” Triton called sternly. “Wanted to spy on my master and other planets, eh? You do not belong to this club. Out you go!”

“But-but, it’s just not fair!” whined poor Pluto. “At one time, I too was a member of this exclusive club. Everybody knew me as Planet Pluto. Now they say I am not a planet. Can’t I hang around here for old time’s sake?”

“What’s all the buzz about?” called Planet Earth. “Oh, it’s you, Pluto, the icy chunk. Sorry, but they no longer consider you a planet here as per the rules. In fact, you hardly look like one. Look at you; even smaller than my moon. So, you had better go back to the Kuiper Belt beyond our Solar System where you belong.”

Just then along came Uranus, spinning on his side. “Hey you dwarf, I heard everything. You had better leave before the Sun sees you. You and all those other dwarfs in Kuiper’s belt are only the dead stuff left over after our Solar System was formed. No wonder they named you Pluto after the Greek God of the Dead.”

“And look at you!” retorted Pluto, trying to get one up on Uranus. “You can’t even spin standing straight; you can only roll on your side. One would think you are suffering from a permanent stomach ache, ha ha!”

Neptune, who didn’t want to be left out of things, stormed in. “That cheeky brat has dared to cross my path again,” he roared. “Triton, throw him out!”

“I shall continue to call myself a planet — even if only a Dwarf Planet!” Pluto hollered defiantly while being ushered out of the Solar System. Heartbroken, he headed back to the cold and dark doughnut-shaped Kuiper’s Belt.

Strength in numbers

His friends, Eris, Makemake and Haumea (who looked like a squashed football) were waiting for him there.

“So, what happened?” asked Eris, full of curiosity. “You seem to have made a very quick retreat from Solar System. Did you find out any of their secrets?”

Pluto related his story and how the planets refused to accept him as one of them.

“You are right,” Makemake comforted Pluto. “They may scoff at us, but we deserve to be called Dwarf Planets, if not planets. They may consider themselves high and mighty but we outnumber them by far. There are thousands and thousands of us, while they are merely eight. There is strength in our numbers.”

“Hear, hear!” cried the thousands of icy bodies of the Kuiper Belt.

“Actually, all of us Keiper Belt Objects could have joined together and formed one gigantic planet,” commented Pluto. “My grandfather told me so. We could have made a much bigger planet than any of them in the Solar System. But Neptune’s gravity prevents us from doing so. He deliberately exerts his gravity on us to keep us separated.”

“We are not just leftover waste, as they claim. Things have been happening in our world too. Our Kuiper’s Belt is the cradle for so many meteors,” commented Haumea. “The meteor showers that Earthlings enjoy watching are actually born here, in our world.”

“Long live the Kuiper Belt Objects!” they all cheered together.