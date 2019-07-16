PIGGY-licious

Guinea pigs may not be as popular as dogs or cats, but they are equally cute. In fact, they are one of the happiest pets you can have. They are active during the day, demand attention, and even jump up when excited.

July 16 is Guinea Pigs Appreciation Day (July 16), let’s get to know them better.

Did you know there are different types of guinea pigs? Let’s find out.

FIRST TRY: Abyssinian guinea pig | Photo Credit: Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Thehas an extremely affectionate personality, and is therefore recommended for people who are planning to adopt a guinea pig for the first time. These pigs, with their messy hairdos live up to eight years and do not require much training.

GROOMING ALERT: Peruvian guinea pig | Photo Credit: Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Thehas the smoothest fur coat. Thick, soft, smooth and straight, the fur can grow as long as two feet. Due to the thickness of their fur, they need a lot of grooming, especially as the fur grows on its head too. They are known for being alert and curious.

FUR-LESS: Skinny pig | Photo Credit: Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After talking about the Rapunzel of pigs, let’s talk about the hairless one. The, has a few furry spots on its back, legs, and feet. The lack of fur makes it necessary for owners to constantly check for wounds. This breed can live for more than four years, but needs a companion to be happy.

SOFT TOY: Teddy guinea pig | Photo Credit: Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As the name suggests, thelook a bit like stuffed teddy bears. Its short, dense coat only needs a brushing once in a while. It is an ideal pet for kids as it is playful and loving. Being social with other piggies is in their DNA, but you may need to watch how they react to sharing a cage.

ATTENTION SEEKER: Coronet guinea pig. Photos: Wikimedia Commons | Photo Credit: Photo: Wikimedia Commons are the ones who crave a lot of attention. Playful and curious, they are usually compared to popcorn, as they jump whenever they get excited. Their fur coat is voluminous and smooth, and needs daily brushing.

Image credits: Wikimedia commons