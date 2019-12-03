Pet friendly

Are there times when you have so much homework that you can’t find the time to exercise your pet?

Well, for such instances, a pet fitness robot can come in handy. VARRAM, a company that is an innovator in robotics solutions and advanced concepts in pet technology, has introduced a pet fitness robot.

Ideal companion

VARRAM Pet Fitness Robot is perfect for those who own dogs or cats that stay home alone for long hours. With a smartphone app, pet owners can schedule the times of day when the robot will ‘play’ with the pet, along with the duration, and the number of treats it can automatically drop for them at regular intervals. It can also keep track of the amount of activity the pet has had in enagaging with the robot.

Sensors in the robot help it detect and stay away from furniture and to not get stuck. When you are at home with your pet, you can use the app to manually control the robot in real time via Bluetooth.

Did you know that a large number of dogs actually feel separation anxiety when their owners leave them for long periods of time? This robot promotes healthy activity and reduces stress that animals often feel when left alone. With its durable and sleek design, pets can even lick, bite or scratch the robot without damaging it.

The robot could really could be your pet’s new best friend when you’re not around.