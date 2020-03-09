Paw-mise to take care

09 March 2020 14:27 IST

These four-legged furry creatures need proper care and we need to keep that in mind before adopting them.

Have you heard the saying ‘A dog is a man’s best friend?’ Well, first of all it should be ‘Dog is a person’s best friend’, because any sentence with the word ‘man’ that can just as easily use the word ‘woman’ is gendered. We must say person or people, okay?

Anyway, people say that dogs are the most loyal and loving companions a human can have, but I don’t think the opposite is true. Are humans as loyal and loving to their dogs?

Did you know that in the last seven years in Bengaluru, over 1300 pedigree and rare dog breeds have been abandoned in animal shelters? And that’s pedigrees abandoned in shelters. There are so many more left on the road to fend for themselves.

Advertising

Advertising

Sad reality

People abandon their dogs because they are leaving town, or getting married or having kids. But it’s also because dogs are a lot of hard work and need to be taken care of. Not many people think about that before they get them. All they think of is that they are going to get a cute and fluffy playmate that they can teach to do tricks like ‘shake hands’, ‘roll over’ and ‘play dead’. But there is a lot more to having a dog than that. Till they are potty trained, they will pee and poop all over your house. Even in your shoes. How do I know that? Well, let’s just say I ALWAYS check inside my shoes now before I put them on. Plus, they chew everything — and I mean everything — your socks, your Lego, the TV remote and even your underwear. In fact, the grosser the thing, the more they like to chew on it.

You also have to make a lot of adjustments when you get a dog. You can’t just decide to go on a trip because who will take care of your dog when you are gone? You need to come home at a certain time to make sure they get their food. And some people forget that small dogs can grow to become very big dogs that need exercise. On weekends, I am on duty with our dog, and I have to take him on all his walks. Even if I want to go play cricket or am in the middle of watching TV. I have to stop what I am doing and take him out. I won’t lie. I don’t always want to, but I know I have to. If I wanted a dog, I should look after him too.

In return, dogs give back so much more. They know when you are sad and come and lick your face. They let you lie on their soft tummies while you watch TV. And they are more than happy to eat that extra roti you don’t want.

So before you bug your parents to get you a dog, think about whether you and your family have the time to look after one. And if you are sure you do, instead of buying one, why not adopt one and give it a second chance at having a loving home?