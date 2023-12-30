... paved with good intentions

December 30, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Last week my mother ordered a desk calendar, a diary, a bullet journal, a mindfulness journal, and an intentions planner. Every day, the doorbell rings announcing the arrival of yet another tool intended to help her become more organised, mindful, fit, and … just better, I guess.

Historians say the ancient Babylonians were the first to make New Year’s resolutions about 4,000 years ago. It’s interesting how they no longer exist but their traditions still do. Oh well, maybe they should have spent more time worrying about invaders than making promises to go to the gym every day.

But, for some reason, my parents think I should be more intentional about what I’ll achieve in 2024. Apparently finishing all the levels in Batman: Arkham Asylum doesn’t count. So I’ve been given an intentions planner too. Here are some of the things I hope to achieve.

Make our dog W an Instagram sensation

This year, I finally got my own phone and Instagram account. At first, I thought I’d become an Instagram influencer, but I realised I was better at getting influenced by other people than influencing them. Then I noticed how many famous dogs there are online! It’s not like they can juggle or drive cars or burp the alphabet; they’re just famous for being adorable dogs. Getting puppuccinos, going to the dog spa, sleeping all day, looking out the window ... that’s all a dog has to do to be famous on the Internet these days. And they call it a dog’s life. I’ve decided W is going the next big pupfluencer and I’ll be his manager of course!

Have a phrase of mine go viral

“So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!” Everyone was making reels with this phrase at the end of the year, but what was so great about it? I bet I could come up with something even better. How about “So awesome, so fabulous, just looking like John Cena!” No? Well, there are at least a billion possible combinations I could come up with and one is bound to go viral and make me famous, right? Amma says I should focus on studying actual permutations and combinations in Maths instead, but where’s the fun in that? Plus, no one ever went viral for being good at Maths.

Turn my one pack into a two pack. Come on, six packs are overrated.

Every year people want to get shredded, lose weight, summit Mount Everest, run ultra marathons, and set world records in skipping upside down or something. Now, I have far less ambitious dreams in the physical fitness department. This year, the PB (Pesky Brother) has somehow managed to get ripped! It must be all the sports he’s been playing. He keeps making fun of me and saying I have a one-pack, like a loaf of brown bread. I find this deeply insulting and have promised myself that, by the end of the year, I will have a two-pack. I looked up what it takes to get a six-pack and it sounds like way too much work. I believe slow and steady wins the race, so rather than go straight from a one to six pack I’ll go step by step. How many sit-ups do you think I have to do for a two pack? Two should be enough right?

Convince our RWA to put in a rainwater harvesting system

This year, my grandparents’ house in Chennai got flooded and it was awful! I know how every summer they struggle with water supplies in their neighbourhood. I’ve been reading a lot about Rainwater Harvesting because why waste all that good water? Now, it’s not as easy as placing buckets on the balcony and catching water, but it isn’t the most complicated thing in the world either. I really don’t understand why more people aren’t doing it! I’m getting together with a bunch of friends in the building and we’re going to make our case to the residents welfare association. Maybe you can try doing that too?

Try and get our bus didi to smile!

I think this might be the hardest New Year resolution of all. She is the most dour-looking person I know. I have never seen her smile even once over the last five years. That seems like a really long time to go without smiling. Appa says sharing a bus with a bunch of brats twice a day for five years is enough to make anyone forget how to smile. But that’s just rude and untrue. My bus mates and I are delightful. We sing loudly, talk, and have so much energy we’re pretty much bouncing off the walls. How can anyone not smile when they look at us? I’m writing down some excellent knock-knock jokes, which I’m sure are going to get her to crack a smile. If you know any good ones, send them my way!

Break a world record

So apparently, my mother is not pleased with these resolutions. Other than the rainwater harvesting one, she says they’re all frivolous and too gen alpha. As a Gen Z-er I am insulted. So in order to show that I’m made of more serious stuff I’ve decided I should try and break a world record. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, one needs determination, extraordinary skills, and commitment to break a world record. But what record should I break? The Ice Man Wim Hof’s arctic circle marathon? Queen Elizabeth II’s longest reign as a monarch? How about getting one more tattoo than Lucky Diamond Rich?

I know, the world record I’ll break in 2024 is my mother’s. I’m sure I can achieve even less of my New Year resolutions than she can! Happy 2024, peeps.

