Pause, rewind and play

November 10, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

If I were a superhero, my power would be the ability to control time. I would be able to stop, reverse, slow down and speed up time whenever I pleased. People often ask, “If you could go back in time and change one thing, what would it be?” With my power, I would actually be able to do this. Having control of time would give me control of any situation, whether it involves me or not.

I know it would make my life easier for sure. If I don’t feel like waking up, I could just stop time and sleep in for a while. If I trip and start to fall, all I would have to do is slow down time and recover. I could get time to think through tough situations. Often, I am forced to make a split-second decision that could negatively impact myself or others. Having the power to stop time would give me the ability to ponder the possible outcomes of my decision and allow me to chose the best option.

I would also use my powers to help others. Many uncomfortable and even deadly situations could be avoided. For example, a car runs a red light and there is another car about to crash right into it. I would be able to effortlessly forestall the accident from happening and prevent serious injuries.

Although it is a nice superpower to have, it would come with its share of drawbacks. Because I would be the only person to have access to this power, everyone would want me to help them; the demand would be overwhelming, to say the least. My life would consist of constant requests for me to demonstrate my abilities.

The writer is a student of Std.VI, DTEA Sr. Sec. School, RK Puram-Sector IV, New Delhi.