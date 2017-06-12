Pat the duck's back

Donald Fauntleroy Duck may be best known for his fiery temper and his funny voice, but he is one famous duck! This white anthropomorphic duck made his debut in the 1934 theatrical short “The Wise Little Hen” and since then has been ruling Disney World. That’s eight decades and more! He is always dressed in a sailor shirt, cap and a red or black bow tie and no trousers at all.

Know him better

His trademark temper was visible when he was first featured as a hatchling. In “Your Life, Donald Duck” he was shown emerging from his egg and throwing a tantrum making it his first ever action as a living creature. His hat is believed to be a gift from a sailor when he was a duckling.

Despite his temper, Donald comes across as easy going, relaxed, given to enjoying an activity, or simply not having a care in the world. That is, until something or someone comes along and ruins it. Needless to say, the patterns start again!

Walt Disney’s quote remains unforgettable. “One of the greatest satisfactions in our work is the warm relationship that exists within our cartoon family. Mickey, Pluto, Goofy, and the whole gang have always been a lot of fun to work with. But like many large families, we have a problem child. You’re right, it’s Donald Duck.”

It’s not that he always has a problem; in fact he also loves playing pranks on people, especially his nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, and the mischievous chipmunks — Chip and Dale.

In the 1930s, he typically appeared as part of a comic trio with Mickey and Goofy and was given his own film series in 1937 starting with Don Donald. These films introduced Donald’s love interest Daisy Duck and often included his three nephews. His television series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse that began in 2006 is still ruling the television sets. In fact, Donald is one of the most popular Disney characters and was included in TV Guide’s list of the 50 greatest cartoon characters of our time.

Quack Quack

Disney wanted a character that had negative traits unlike Mickey Mouse. So, the bad-tempered Duck was born. Nash voiced the character from 1934 to 1983, training Tony Anselmo to take over.

He is reportedly the only major Disney character with an official middle name.

In his first appearance, he was seen dancing to the Sailor’s Hornpipe. He has gone on to star in seven feature films, which is more than any of his Disney counterparts. He is six years younger than Mickey Mouse.

Finnish voters who want to register a protest vote mark their ballots with the name Donald Duck.

Donald appears as a mascot for the sports team of a major American university — the Oregon Ducks, University of Oregon.

Sing along

Who has the sweetest disposition?

One guess. Guess who?

Who never starts an argument?

Who never shows a bit of temperament?

Who’s never wrong, but always right?

Who’d never dream of starting a fight?

Who gets stuck with all the bad luck?

No one but Donald Duck!