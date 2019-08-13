Party with the pachyderms

They are gigantic, have huge flapping ears, an amazing memory, and are among the most intelligent creatures in the world. August 12 is World Elephant day, dedicated to the preservation and protection of these fascinating creatures.

The idea was put forth by Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest Pictures, and Sivaporn Dardarananda, Secretary-General of the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation in Thailand, in 2011. It was officially founded, supported and launched by Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation, on August 12, 2012. Since then, this day is supported by over 65 wildlife organisations and individuals across the globe.

African elephants are listed as “Vulnerable” and Asian elephants as “Endangered” on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Their numbers are dwindling as poachers target them for their ivory. Habitat loss is another reason for their dwindling numbers.