Children

Party with the pachyderms

1/6

August 12 was World Elephant Day. This is the best time to find out more about these amazing animals and what we can do to preserve and protect them.

more-in

They are gigantic, have huge flapping ears, an amazing memory, and are among the most intelligent creatures in the world. August 12 is World Elephant day, dedicated to the preservation and protection of these fascinating creatures.

The idea was put forth by Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest Pictures, and Sivaporn Dardarananda, Secretary-General of the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation in Thailand, in 2011. It was officially founded, supported and launched by Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation, on August 12, 2012. Since then, this day is supported by over 65 wildlife organisations and individuals across the globe.

African elephants are listed as “Vulnerable” and Asian elephants as “Endangered” on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Their numbers are dwindling as poachers target them for their ivory. Habitat loss is another reason for their dwindling numbers.

Other Slideshows

Party with the pachyderms

SHREYA V. KUMBAR, III GA, SBR Public School, Kalaburagi,

Drawings from India

Drawings from India

Advika Udaykumar, IV, National Public School

Drawings from India

Drawings from India

Sanat Madan, IC, Lancers Convent

Drawings from India

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Related Topics Children
children
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY