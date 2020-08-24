Party for harmony

24 August 2020 11:57 IST

The Notting Hill Carnival held in the last week of August is a time to let your hair down and dance away your blues. But, this year, it is not be.

My holiday season always begins in August…in the last weekend, to be precise. It begins with a huge party — the Notting Hill Carnival. Off I go to England and land bang in the centre of excitement and revelry.

So, as per my usual custom, I was packed and ready to take off. Imagine my shock when I heard the carnival had been cancelled this year. Cancelled! Can you believe it? It’s because of this nasty virus that is doing the rounds. Anyway, after I got over my initial shock and disappointment, I decided that the next best thing to do would be to watch a series of free live-streamed events shown on the carnival website.

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that takes place in London. It is celebrated over two days (they call it the August Bank holiday) — Sunday and Monday.

This is no ordinary carnival. It is led by members of the British West Indian community and almost two and a half million people attend. Imagine the scale of fun! Notting Hill Carnival is the second biggest festival in the world, after Brazil’s Rio Carnival, and it highlights the Caribbean and black diasporic cultures.

Though it is scheduled to begin on a Sunday, it usually kicks off on Saturday night with a tropical band competition and warm-up parties. The whole place resounds to the sound of African beats and, even without realising it, you are up and dancing. The next day, Sunday, caters to families. There’s a whole pile of entertainment for children and also child-friendly floats and activities.

Monday is the Grand Finale parade. There is live music, street performance and more than 50,000 colourful dancers in costumes. Over 60 bands parade the streets in spectacular costumes bringing together over 30 different Jamaican-style and West Indian sound systems with a blend of drum and bass.

At the heart and soul of this festival is a community project that traces its origin to the Notting Hill race riots that took place between August 29 and September 5, 1958. As a response to the riots, the Caribbean Carnival was launched on January 30, 1959. It was televised by BBC, thanks to the Trinidadian journalist and activist Claudia Jones. She is referred to as the “mother of the Notting Hill Carnival”.

And, no, I was not present at this event…I wasn’t born then, you see.

Initially, the carnival had no permanent staff and office. So, those who were interested would meet at the Mangrove restaurant run by another Trinidadian, in Notting Hill.

As years went by, the carnival garnered more support, sponsorships and popularity. More bands from the various islands took part in the street parade. By the mid-1970s the event was truly Caribbean. But, there were some incidents of violence and the carnival almost shut down. Lots of people, Prince Charles included, stepped in and lent their support.

Britain has a rich history of carnivals, with juggling, masquerades, music and food. But due to a lot of issues most of them were allowed to die down. The Notting Hill Carnival revived this tradition and has added spice to British culture.