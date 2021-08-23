23 August 2021 15:31 IST

A wonderful experience at the park changed Nisha’s attitude to her friend’s behaviour.

“Ananya is not talking to me,” said Nisha, sadly, to her mother. The two girls had been best friends since Std. IV but, in Std. VI, Ananya had become friendly with Anita. “Even my bench mate Ruth is always rude to me. Nobody wants to be my friend.”

Her mother did not want Nisha to host a self-pity party. So she said, “Get up! Let’s go to the park.” At the park, Nisha played badminton with her mother. As they rested on the park bench, a little boy approached them. “Hello! My name is Aarav. Today is my birthday and I am turning six. Please come to my birthday party.”

They agreed. His mother smilingly welcomed them. Aarav saw three boys playing near the pond and invited them too. Nisha and her mother helped Aarav’s mother set the table. His father came with the boy who sold balloons outside the park, “This is Raghu. I have invited him.” Raghu put some balloons in the form of an arch and was happy to be paid for his work.

Aarav’s mother explained, “We moved to this city a few months ago. Aarav is a friendly child. But, he was unable to make friends in his new school. We asked Aarav to invite his class for his party, but his classmates rudely declined. Some parents called us to decline the invitation as well. But Aarav was not upset. He suggested we celebrate his party in this park.”

Nisha saw Aarav invite some joggers at the park, and some kids from the play area too. Soon, it was time to cut the birthday cake. The 20 children and 10 grown-ups wished him and the kids played games.

Next day, at school, Ruth said she had forgotten to bring her lunch money, and so Nisha shared her lunch. She noticed Rani sitting alone in the corner of the class and asked her to join them. She also told Ruth and Rani about Aarav’s birthday party at the park.

In the weekend, they all met up again at the park. Aarav told Nisha that he had made two new friends at school. What fun it was when they realised that his new friends were Simon, Ruth’s brother, and Rajesh who was Rani’s brother. Life had come a full circle indeed.