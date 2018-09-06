Snipperclips

If you’re more of a team player than a lone wolf, this is just the game for you. Developed by SFB Games, Snipperclips can be played by up to four players. In this cooperative puzzle game, players take control of different characters, including Snip and Clip. To progress, you need to solve various puzzles. Every puzzle has a unique objective such as carrying objects like a pencil or basketball to a specific area, fitting inside a shape template, cutting out a pointed end to pop balloons, and so on. It also features two additional modes — party and blitz. The party mode is meant to be played with multiple players while the blitz mode features games such as snipping deathmatches, hockey and basketball. Not only will this game challenge your cognitive skills, it will also boost your creativity. Snipperclips has been published for Nintendo Switch.

Yoku’s Island Express

Set in a fictional island called Mokumana, the game revolves around the adventures of Yoku, a dung beetle. The mechanics of the game are similar to pinball. Players can move Yoku left or right but cannot make him jump. However, they can use pinball-style paddles to hit the ball attached to him to move him around. Just as in pinball, the island is equipped with various bumpers, tracks and ramps. Players can eventually unlock shortcuts and additional modes of transportation to traverse through the map. You can also go on quests and discover different characters and biomes along the way. The engaging puzzles and beautiful art-style and design will keep you hooked. Yoku’s Island Express has been released for Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Donut County

Have you ever had dreams where you’re swallowed by a hole and you keep falling? Don’t worry, this game is not about that. It does involve a hole that sucks up objects, but it is controlled by you. Donut County is a story-based physics puzzle game developed by Ben Esposito. It revolves around BK, a notorious raccoon, who operates a remote-controlled trash-stealing hole. Players need to move this hole around to swallow various objects, which could range from a blade of grass to a house to people from the town! The more objects fall into the hole, the bigger it becomes. Though this concept may sound absurd, it has been acknowledged to be cathartic by various critics. Every mission features a different location. The interesting part is to figure out innovative ways to use the hole to interact with the world. The soundtracks and visual aesthetics are fantastic and add to the appeal of the game. Donut County has been released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, iOS and macOS.