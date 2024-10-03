Painting the wall

“Daddy, Mummy, do you have a gift for me this year?” asked Rita.

“Of course! We have got you a colourful gift,” said her father.

Her mother brought out a few catalogues to show her. “It’s been quite some time since your room was painted,” she said. “So we decided to call Ramu to get the job done. Do you want to choose the colour?”

“Yes!” Excited, Rita jumped up and began to browse the catalogues, as her father called Ramu to begin work the next day.

Enter Jithan

In the morning, Ramu arrived with his 10-year-old son Jithan.

“Why have you brought the boy?” asked Rita’s father.

“Sir, I want my son to learn the work. I have to pay my assistants so much that I have pulled him out of school and take him with me as my helper,” Ramu replied.

“But that amounts to child labour,” exclaimed Rita’s mother. “A child has a fundamental right to be able to study.”

“But, madam, I also need to save money and pay my dues,” Ramu said.

“Let this be the last time. Don’t use your son to assist you henceforth,” said Rita’s father.

“Okay sir,” said Ramu reluctantly.

Ramu began working and, by the time Rita returned from school, he was almost finished. When Rita saw Jithan at her house, she wanted to know what he was doing there.

“I have come to help my father paint your room,” he explained.

“Did you take leave from school today?”

“No, Rita. I have dropped out.”

“What? You are so brilliant; you always clear all my doubts and you are an excellent chess player.”

“What can I do? My father has asked me to help him. I am not as lucky as you.”

Upset at hearing this, Rita ran to her parents. “Daddy, Mummy, Jithan is so talented. He should be in school.”

Her parents agreed with her. “We have spoken to Ramu about it. But what more can we do?”

“Can you not pay Ramu Uncle double?” she asked.

“Rita, we are not that rich, dear. That’s why we called Ramu to do the painting. He doesn’t charge us much.”

An accident

Just then, they heard a thud and ran out to see what had happened. Jithan had slipped on spilled paint and fallen heavily. As he was in pain, they rushed him to the hospital. He was diagnosed with a hairline fracture and advised bed rest for two weeks. Rita began to cry.

“Uncle, see what you have done to save money!”

“But, baby, this could happened even if he had gone to school,” said Ramu.

“That’s not the point. It’s normal for children to get hurt during play, not at work. You are depriving Jithan of so much,” Rita tried to make him understand.

“But even if he finishes his education, he is going to be a painter,” Ramu argued.

Rita’s father stepped in. “That is his decision, Ramu. As a parent, you should not take away his right to study.”

Rita’s mother also chipped in. “Who knows, with his intelligence, one day he could become a successful doctor, a professional chess player or even a scientist who could innovate a new paint variety.”

“He is just a painter’s son. How can he become such a learned person?”

“Why not, Uncle? You have not understood his potential. Jithan is my age; when I get to go to school, why can’t he? Please, Uncle, as soon as he recovers, send him to his school. Please, please, please, Uncle.”

Moved by the little girl’s pleading, Ramu gave in. “I will send him to school and hope he will reach great heights and make me proud,” he said.