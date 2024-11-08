Out of sight

Story so far: Once they realised that Aunt Charmi’s gift was evil, they tried to throw it out. But Aunt Charmi brought it back and when they did not open the door to her, she left it at the doorstep. And, there the doll sat smiling up at them every time they opened the door saying, “Mama’” in its shrill, sharp voice. Every time they heard that, Malika and Maneka felt shivers run down their spine.

Malika and Maneka’s parents had tried their best to get rid of the doll. They threw it in the garbage truck, into a donation bag and had even driven miles outside town to dump it. But the next morning, they would find it sitting outside their apartment, its shiny porcelain face set in a sly grin and its clothes a bit mussed up.

Unexpected sighting

One day, while their mother was sitting in the balcony reading the newspaper, she spied Aunt Charmi making her way to the apartment. She frowned, knowing that no good would come of Aunt Charmi’s visit. She braced herself for the ring of the doorbell. But though she waited for a long time, the doorbell did not chime.

“Wonder where she went,” she thought. But, the relief of knowing that Charmi was not coming to her house was so immense that she soon forgot about it.

Malika and Maneka returned from school, bursting into the house shouting, “It’s gone, it’s gone, Ma. The doll has finally left us.”

Their mother thought it strange that the doll’s disappearance and Charmi’s visit had coincided. But she decided not to say anything to spoil the happiness of the moment.

For the first time since the birthday party the four of them were happy. It was as if they were finally free — released from the evil hold of the doll. Life returned to normal. They knew they could open their front door and not have to see that beautiful but evil face smiling and saying, “Mama”.

Weird happenings

However, their relief was short lived. Strange things began to happen in the apartment. Even though it was summer, the apartment felt strangely cold. One night, Maneka awoke suddenly because she felt the weight of something sitting on the edge of her bed.

Doors that had been shut were mysteriously opened. Bottles of water from the fridge were opened and left on the floor. Taps opened and closed on their own. But the worst of it all was they felt they were being constantly watched. When Malika was doing her homework, she would see a fleeting shadow as if someone was trying to hide themselves.

When things became unbearable, their mother remembered that morning when she saw Aunt Charmi coming towards their apartment. When she told the rest of the family, they were quiet. Now, they knew for sure that the doll had never gone away. It was inside their house. Somewhere in some panelling or crevice or pipe it lay there waiting. And watching.

The End.

