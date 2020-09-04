Our summer of tricks

Punishments need not be harsh; often, it is the seemingly simple ones that get the message home. Ask us. We know.

We were asked to get off the couch, put down our electronic devices and step out of the house. “Go outside and get some fresh air. Play in the sun!” they said.

We — Salim, Javed, Usha, James and I — lived in a gated community, went to the same school, and were in the same class. Following our parents’ command, we went to sit in the park. We saw a truck trundle past. Someone was moving in. Our interest piqued, we followed the truck and found it had stopped by the last gate in Avenue II. We hid and watched.

After a while, a man drove up. He was not big, had a kind face, wore spectacles and kept moving his hair out of his face. He looked the perfect target for us to play tricks on.

The next morning, we got started. Each one was a success. We were having a whale of a time. All through summer, our inane tricks continued.

Twist of fate

Illustrations: Sreejith R. Kumar

On the first day of school, at assembly, the Principal said, “And now for some important and exciting news. We have a new Headmaster. His credentials are excellent and we are lucky, indeed. Please welcome Mr. Venugopal.”

To our horror, we saw our neighbour walk up, all smiles. The five of us went pale and our hearts stopped beating. We stood there, not hearing a word. At the end of assembly, our class monitor told us the Headmaster wanted to see us.

He kept us waiting for what seemed ages. Salim and Usha were almost in tears. I was numb with fear. The other two scarcely breathed. Just when we thought we were going to drop dead, we heard him call, “COME.”

“Tricksters, eh?” he said, nodding. “Very funny welcome you gave me…”

“We’re sorry, sir…” we mumbled.

“What punishment should I mete out?”

“We can write an imposition…” began Salim. “We could clean the classrooms after school,” suggested Usha.

“We made a mistake, sir…” I began.

He held up his hand for silence. Then he pulled up a writing pad and began to write. He signed it, put it into a cover and sealed it. “Give it to your class teacher,” he said.

We walked to class, a forlorn bunch. We had to explain why we were late and handed over the letter to our class teacher. She read it and controlled a smile. In feigned innocence, she asked, “Why did the Headmaster want to see you?”

We blushed, hummed and hawed, but she was not taking that for an answer. Stuttering and stammering, we told her and the class about the summer of our tricks…in detail. The class roared with laughter. We felt extremely foolish. She asked, “So, was it right? Did your joy justify the means?”

“No,” we muttered.

“As punishment, the Headmaster says that you have to find the new children in the school and make friends with them, see what they need and make their passage into this school comfortable. You have to maintain a diary. And, he wants a daily account.”

It sounded easy enough but, when we got down to it, it was tough. All our break times, lunch and free periods were spent taking care of the newcomers. But, halfway down the term, we realised the importance of making someone feel welcome.