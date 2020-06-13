Our oceans, our future

13 June 2020 18:57 IST

The oceans hold the key to solving many of our problems. From hunger and disease, to pandemics and climate change. What can we do to protect them?

A blue marble with white swirls — that’s what the Earth looks like from space. What gives it its characteristic blue colour? Its vast and boundless oceans, of course! More than two-thirds of the planet is covered with water, and about 96.5% of all of Earth’s water is found in its oceans.

June 8 is World Oceans Day, and it is a day to marvel at the wonders of the deep, to celebrate the role of oceans in our lives, and to focus on how we can protect this valuable resource. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean”.

Critical to life

Advertising

Advertising

There are five oceans on Earth — the Arctic, Atlantic, Indian, Pacific and Southern. We depend on the ocean water for survival. Water that evaporates from the oceans falls on land as rain, and we use this water to grow crops for food. What’s more, phytoplankton present in the oceans produce about half the world’s oxygen. The oceans also drive weather patterns around the world.

Millions of plants and animals call the oceans their home. From tiny micro-organisms to the largest living animal in the world, the oceans are teeming with fascinating creatures.

The world’s largest habitat is under threat. Global warming, overfishing, pollution, and other effects of human activity are wreaking havoc in our oceans. Oil spills wreck ecosystems, discarded fishing nets choke marine animals, and garbage and plastics form floating “patches”.

Building the future

The focus of this year’s World Oceans Day is on how we can manage our oceans bettert o build a sustainable ocean economy and stop destroying marine ecosystems.

Our oceans are our future. They hold the key to solve many of our problems such as hunger, extreme poverty, disease, pandemics, and climate change. Healthier oceans mean a healthier planet and a healthier home for all of us.

Under water secrets

The ocean hosts some of the world's oldest creatures. For instance, jellyfish have been living on Earth for more than half a billion years.

The longest mountain range in the world, the Mid-Oceanic Ridge, is found under water. It is 56,000 km long.

The Denmark Strait cataract is the world’s biggest underwater waterfall. Its water drops almost 11,500 feet, more than three times the height of Angel Falls in Venezuela (normally considered to be the world’s tallest waterfall).

More than 80% of the ocean is unmapped and unexplored.