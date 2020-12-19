Opening up new worlds

Inundated with requests for mobile phones, Santa decides to take present giving into his own hands.

Surrounded by his team of elves, Santa was inspecting the results of their hard work neatly displayed at the toy factory. “All the gifts as per our regular demand are ready,” said one elf.

“But some specific demands are yet to be arranged,” said another. One child had asked for a deer, as his parents had refused to bring one home after a visit to the zoo.

Unread letters

After the regular gifts were wrapped, Santa asked his reindeer, Vixen, to bring the sledge so that the parcels could be arranged. When Santa got up to review the gifts, he noticed a bunch of letters and asked, “What are these letters about? I haven’t read them.”

“We have read them but are not in a position to provide the requested gifts,” said an elf.

“But this is unusual. How can we dash the children’s hopes?” Santa was concerned and he scanned the letters swiftly.

“Why are these kids so crazy about mobile phones? What will we do with the footballs, chess boards, skate boards...? It is sad to see so many young kids having to wear spectacles because of this,” said a worried Santa.

“Wonder what caused his vision to fail?” an elf joked, pointing to Santa’s thick glasses.

“Ha, ha, ha...,” Santa laughed loudly.

“But what will we give them?” asked another elf.

“Books, of course,” said Santa. “What else will fire their imagination? Pictures and words will introduce them to rivers and mountains, princes and fairies.”

“And to Santa, elves, reindeer, and Christmas,” another elf added enthusiastically.

“Let us not waste any more time. We have to wrap so many books,” said Santa.

Will they like it?

That night, Santa was a little excited. He had never before replaced what the kids had asked for. After a long night, when he returned, he assembled the elves and said, “Now let’s wait for responses from those kids to whom we have delivered books instead of the mobile phones they asked for.”

Two days after Christmas, Santa was nervous. Suddenly, the door opened and a dozen elves walked in with a tray full of letters. Everyone was quiet, as they opened each one. Santa felt restless, and turned to go into his room.

“They have sent you loads of thanks,” shouted the elves in unison.

“One kid has expressed gratitude, for he never knew that books could be so exciting, and another has already placed an advance demand for more books next Christmas,” said an elf, while the others cheered.

“Ho…Ho…Ho.” Santa had got his Christmas gift.