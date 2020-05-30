Online creative writing workshop for children

Word to Word Consulting presents Words and Visuals, an online creative writing programme for children in the 10-12 years age group from June 1 to 5. The programme focuses on sharpening the creative thinking and writing skills of children. The programme follows a play-way method that includes interactive games, lateral thinking exercises, idea generators, word puzzles and audio-visual stimulation.

Children will also discover the joy of reading, through read-aloud sessions and book reviews. Words and Visuals is an initiative of Word to Word Consulting, a content studio based in Bengaluru and Chennai. The activities will be conducted by freelance writers, editors and language trainers.

Anjali Prayag, Co-Founder, Word to Word Consulting says, “The first edition of the programme last year was held in Bengaluru and Chennai. Apart from stimulating writing activities and fun games, it also included a special reading and book review session on Ruskin Bond’s stories. The programme gave rise to many ideas and helped unearth different kinds of talent in children. One of the promising stories was published on Bookosmia’s online platform.”

Archana Mohan, co-founder of the writing platform for children, Bookosmia, says, “Every child has to be given the opportunity to be heard. To read their work is to understand them better. Their perspectives always manage to blow us away. The works of promising young writers from Words and Visuals programme is published on our widely read pan-India platform,” she says.

The programme will be moderated through online video-conferencing. Call 9900567140 for more details.