One more time

I’ve told you guys about our school’s massive annual production right? Singing, dancing, acting, band… banding? Is that a word? It’s the highlight of the year. The week before the auditions, you can see kids walking around humming songs under their breath, muttering dialogues and then bursting into pretend tears or crazy laughter, suddenly breaking out into weird dance moves or doing air guitar while they walk down the corridor. The shy kids and the arty ones give the auditions a pass, because they know they want to do lighting and set design. Unless of course their parents force them to try for a lead role, in which case the week before the auditions they’re walking around praying they get laryngitis.

Not so happy memories

I have horrible stage fright, so that rules out acting. I hate dancing so there goes that. And let’s just say that when I sing I sound like Alvin from Alvin and the Chipmunks. The one thing I’ve always wanted to do is try out for the band. I can play the piano, and since there are no solo performances involved, I’ll be with a bunch of other musicians on the stage, so no chance of cold feet. Or in my case, cold fingers.

I’ve been auditioning for keyboard every year for the last three years now. And I’ve never made it to round two. I won’t lie guys; it sucks. No matter how much I practice, or how hard I practice I just never make it. Last year, they didn’t even put my name up on the list of kids who had auditioned. Was my performance of Havana THAT unmemorable? Ouch!

So this year, I decided, okay, why set myself up for failure? Why bother auditioning if I’m not going to make it? Why practise and psych myself up if all that’s going to come out of it is a big fat nothing? I signed up for the team that makes the promos and the posters for the production.

I’d get to hang out in the comp lab and fool around on Photoshop and have a good time. Who needs to be in the band right?

Well, when my music teacher N Sir found out that I wasn’t going to even audition he gave me a long pep talk. It’s not called a lecture when given by a musician with a pierced eyebrow. It’s a pep talk ok? Don’t tell my parents I said that. He said “Lose your dreams and you might lose your mind.” Well, some guy called Mick Jagger said that. He’s now kind of old and wrinkly , but when he was younger he was in a cool band called The Rolling Stones.

Who am I to argue with musical genius? So, I practised and went and auditioned again. I wish I could say that it all worked out this year and I made it to the band.

But nope. I didn’t. Moral of the story: even grown ups with eyebrow piercings can be wrong. I guess I have a year to feel sorry for myself and get over it.