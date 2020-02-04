On the move

Do you ever wish you could have an entire day of doing nothing? No school, no homework, no weekend classes, no going to see this aunty and that uncle — nothing. A day of complete and utter nothing.

Okay. Forget an entire day of nothing, even I know that’s not practical. How about an hour? Or half an hour? Five minutes?

I said this out loud recently — okay, I yelled it out loud, in the middle of a big fight at home. I don’t know about your parents, but the minute mine see me sitting around not ‘doing something’, they find me something to do.

“Have you finished the physics homework?”

“Don’t you have to draw a hydrophyte and list its adaptations for biology?”

“Quand est-ce que tes devoirs en français sont dus?”

And, if I’ve finished all my homework (which I will be the first to admit is once in a blue moon), I’ll be asked to practise my piano or walk the dog or read a ‘good’ book.

Best thing, huh?

Why? What is wrong with just sitting around and doing nothing?

Sometimes, I think that grownups are so ‘busy’ all the time ‘doing stuff’ they think that being busy is the best thing in the world. Teachers are always running from one class to another or yelling at us while they hand out test papers or drinking tea in the staffroom and correcting homework. Parents are always telling you to get ready and get dressed and finish this and do that while they cook or do laundry or pay bills. Forget doing nothing, actually, I don’t think grownups are capable of doing just one thing at a time. (Aside: But if we try to listen to music and solve quadratic equations, we’re told to focus on one task at a time! Hah!)

Were they like this when they were kids? Always doing stuff? Did they never just sit around and be? What happened to them between being kids and growing up?

“Responsibility!” Appa says.

“Work ethic!” Amma says.

“Well, we grew up!” My friend A’s grandfather says before pulling me aside and telling me that when I become his age I’ll be able to sit down and do nothing. No disrespect grandpa, but I don’t want to wait till I’m a 100 for that!

If you’re a grown up and reading this, I know what you’re thinking! Kids! So lazy these days. So spoilt! They don’t want to work hard.

Actually, no! It’s because we work so hard and do a lot already (school, sports, extra-curricular stuff, social outreach stuff, dog walking) that once in a while, we’d just like to take a break and not do anything.

Grownups, the next time you see a kid doing nothing, why not join them and do nothing with them?