On the fast lane

In no time, Rani had made her first earning. I knew I had to do something fast or I would not be making any money.

The story so far: Rayu and Rani decide to run chores for the Goldies at Happy Home to raise money for a school charity project.

It’s time for the postman to arrive,” said Mrs. Charumathi and left the room. Sister Rosie followed with Mr. Dhaliwal leaving Rani and me to laugh our heads out.

Happy home is an inverted U-shaped two storey building. One has to cross a graveyard to reach it. The graveyard is where the residents of Happy home are buried once they stop burping and farting forever. Shiny steel ramps and red plastic chairs greet you everywhere you turn. The right side of the ground floor houses the library, gym, the lobby and Sister Rosie’s office. The dining room is in the middle. The rooms for the bedridden Goldies are on the left of the ground floor. The ones who are mobile live on the first floor.

Happy Home, our house and school are located in one straight line on the same side of the road. Our parents’ clinic and a grocery store are located on the opposite side of the road.

The first thing you see even before you enter Happy Home is Mrs. Charumathi and Floppy. She is the unofficial guard of Happy Home. She is seated on a cane chair outside Sister Rosie’s office most of the time her eyes on the road.

Rani came skipping to me, waving a ten rupee note. “My first earnings,” she said proudly.

“How?” I asked.

“I helped Mrs. Charumathi type a message on her mobile phone.”

Money spinner

I had to earn some money fast. Of the dozen Goldies sitting in the garden, my eyes riveted towards the two wheelchairs bound friends, Mr. Dhaliwal and Mr. Garg. Wearing an umpire’s hat, white T-shirt and shorts with knee length socks and sports shoes was Mr. Garg, my favourite. He had a cool automated wheelchair. He would race with me every now and then on his wheelchair.

“Do you need any help? Ten rupees for a chore,” I announced.

Mr. Garg turned to Mr. Dhaliwal. “What do you say Dhaliwal? Shall we have some fun?”

Mr. Dhaliwal remained mum as he usually did. Mr. Garg leaned closer to him as if deep in conversation “Yes, indeed,” said Mr. Dhaliwal after a while. “Are you ready for a race?”

“Yessss,” I hissed, grabbing the handles of Mr. Dhaliwal’s wheelchair.

Mr. Garg manoeuvred his wheelchair towards the ramp which led to the corridor. “You will have to push Dhaliwal’s wheelchair. We will pay you ten rupees for every race.”

“Are you ready?” I asked, looking at Mr. Garg.

“Yes, I am,” he replied, pumping his fist. “Ready, steady, go!” he screamed and pushed the red button on the side of his wheelchair’s armrest. I was leading by a whisker when Mr. Garg pushed another button and increased the speed of his wheelchair. We were neck to neck around the corner when I closed my eyes and raced ahead and the inevitable happened. I lost control of the wheelchair and bumped into Mad Malini. She lay on the floor, with one end of the stethoscope up her nostril. After casting a menacing look all around, she stood, clutching her right elbow, a frown pasted on her face. Her eyes darted to me. Before I could make a hasty exit, she screamed, “I knew it had to be you. Is this a place to play?”

To be continued...