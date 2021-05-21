On screen journeys

21 May 2021 11:09 IST

Escape the walls of your home for a couple of hours with movies that will take you across the world

You may not be able to leave home for some time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go on any new adventures. Get ready to take a magical trip with these movies.

Paddington (2014)

The film, based on the Paddington Bear books, tells the story of a bear who moves from the jungles of Peru to London, where he is adopted by the Brown family that names him Paddington. Amid his new life of settling in with the family, Paddington is wanted by an evil taxidermist who wants to stuff him.

Finding Nemo (2003)

Nemo is a little clownfish who swims out into the open ocean and is snatched by a scuba diver. His father, Marlin, immediately sets off on a quest to bring him back home. Along the way, Marlin meets Dory, a regal blue tang fish with short-term memory loss, who accompanies him on his oceanic adventure all the way to Sydney, Australia. Marlin and Dory come across many interesting characters on their way that make their trip an unforgettable one.

Madagascar (2005)

After Marty, a zebra, celebrates his 10th birthday at the Central Park Zoo, he becomes tired of his life there and decides to runaway to the “wild”. His friends, Alex the lion, Gloria the hippo and Melman the giraffe, try to stop Marty and end up causing chaos at New York’s Grand Central Station. This results in them being shipped off to a wildlife reserve in Africa. However, they crash land on the island of Madagascar instead. Here, Marty finally gets the taste of the freedom he has always craved but Alex has a hard time adapting. How do the rest of them adjust to their newfound island life?

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

Based on the Chronicles of Narnia books by C.S. Lewis, this is the first of three films in the series. The first film follows the Pevensie siblings — Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy — who move from London to Professor Kirke’s countryside home. While exploring, Lucy, the youngest of the Pevensies, finds a magical wardrobe that takes her to a mystical land of Narnia. While her siblings don’t believe Lucy initially, they soon take a trip to Narnia themselves and encounter many creatures such as a faun Mr. Tumnus and Mr. and Mrs. Beaver. They also meet the White Witch who claims to be the queen of Narnia but who has actually put the land under a spell of 100 years of winter. The children set off to find Aslan, the lion who is the true king of Narnia, to help them defeat the White Witch.

Rio (2011)

Named after the beautiful Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, the story follows Blu, a domesticated and the last known male macaw to exist, who is taken to Brazil to mate with the last known female macaw Jewel. Soon, Blu and Jewel fall in love but their budding romance is interrupted by a cockatoo nam,ed Nigel, who helps smuggle birds to sell on the black market. The movie is filled with stunning visuals of Brazil and, if you look closely enough, you may see some iconic landmarks too.

Up (2009)

What if your house could fly? Where would you go? Up is a film about Carl, an elderly man who spent his life saving up for a trip to the magical (and fictional) ‘Paradise Falls’ with his wife Ellie. Unfortunately, before they can take their trip, Ellie falls ill and passes away. A few years later, a young scout, Russel, shows up on his front door. After a few mishaps, Carl plans to keep his promise to Ellie to make it to Paradise Falls and does so with thousands of colourful balloons that make his house float. Soon, Carl realises that Russel is in the house too. Along the way, they meet talking dogs and a colourful bird named Kevin. What the movie tells you is that it’s never to late or early to have an adventure.

Moana (2016)

Moana is a teenage girl who goes on an adventure to save her Polynesian island and people. The film takes place about 2,000 years ago on the fictional island of Motunui. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an adventurous voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds. Be warned though, this film might make you want to visit a tropical island soon.