Oh! Bleeding Madras

20 August 2020 21:43 IST

When uncle Sid’s suitcase was burgled, he thought all was lost. But, that’s when we stepped in and, not only saved the situation, but also learnt a bit of history.

The evening ,Karthik’s uncle, Sid, arrived from the U.S., Kamla, Akash and I were at his house. We were as excited as Karthik. He was expecting his uncle to bring him an iPad; Kamla and I wanted to interview him for the school newspaper. Uncle Sid was a cool dresser and carried a saxophone too. As soon as he had settled with his tea, we began to question him.

“Do you know Kamala Harris?” asked Kamla, eagerly. “You know, her grandparents lived a couple of streets away…”

Karthik’s mother, who was Uncle Sid’s sister, came in with the tea and said, “Yes, yes, Kamla, everyone knows her grandparents lived in Besant Nagar, but uncle has had a long flight. Can you wait till tomorrow?”

Reluctantly, we left them to chat and walked to the beach.

Early the next morning, Karthik came rushing into my room (the four of us lived next door to each other and were always in and out of each other’s houses), goggle-eyed.

A theft at night

“You’ll never believe what happened,” he said. I sat up in bed and rubbed the sleep out of my eyes.

“What?” I mumbled.

“We got burgled.”

“WHAT?”

“And, they took only my uncle’s suitcase. He had left it in the front room. Come quickly. The cops are on their way.”

We arrived to see a constable questioning Karthik’s folks. Disinterestedly, he wrote everything down in a notebook and walked away after half an hour of questioning everyone, saying he’d be in touch.

“I think you can kiss your suitcase goodbye,” said Karthik’s father. “Did you have any valuable stuff in it?”

“Well, I had gifts for everyone but, most importantly, I had two valuable shirts.”

“Versace? Prada? Valentino?”

He shook his head at each.

“Then?” asked Karthik’s mom.

“My checks!”

“Oh! Those checks!” she sneered.

“Don’t be like that. It’s important to me. I wanted to wear it when I meet her. It might make her change her mind.”

This was fascinating, and the four of us grilled Uncle Sid. It was a romantic story. The lady in question had gifted him the shirts because they were ethnic, traditional and Madras-centric. But, when he saw them, he had laughed and not appreciated them. And, so ended his love life.

Now, 20 years later, he realised why the shirts were important. “They are known as Madras Checks,” he explained, “because, duh!, they are made in Madras. Both sides of the cloth have the same pattern and it was handwoven.

“Its history goes back to the mid-17th century, when the English East India Company wanted quality textiles and set up a trading post in the small fishing village of Madraspatnam. They organised 400 weavers to do the job. The cloth was popular in Europe and demand was high.”

Uncle Sid told us a riveting story about a consignment that went to the Brooks Brothers, a clothier in New York, the U.S, in 1958. “People who bought these expensive shirts found that, after one wash, the shirts became discoloured and faded. They were annoyed and threatened to sue Brooks Brothers. To appease customers, advertising guru David Ogilvy coined the phrase ‘Guaranteed to bleed’ and used it as a selling point rather than a defect. So, it is also known as Bleeding Madras.”

Detection unlimited

We knew we had to only ask Muthu, who mostly lay on the beach and watched the world go by, to find the suitcase. We found him in his usual place. We grilled him, bought him several teas and vadas before he told us that he saw a taxi drive up and two men getting into the house and making away with the suitcase. When we got back, uncle Sid was in a flap. His date was in the evening and he didn’t have his shirt.

“Why don’t you just buy another?” asked Karthik’s father. Sid just growled. “It’s not the same.”

We stepped in, “The taxi guy took your suitcase. If we track him down, you’ve got your shirts.”

In no time, we piled into the car and drove off to the airport. It was like a treasure hunt. Collecting clues from one place and arriving at the next. Our destination was the taxi driver’s house. At first he denied it, but Kamla wandered into the house and found the suitcase in the back room.

Uncle Sid wore his checked shirt and went to meet the love of his life. After 20 years, the shirt worked its magic. Wrongs were righted, sins forgiven and she agreed to be wooed again.