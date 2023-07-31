Of history and heritage

July 31, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

“Wait, let me eat the last of the chocolates before we enter,” said Taran, barely able to talk with his mouth full. They were standing outside a large wrought-iron gate in Udhagamandalam, the hill station in Tamil Nadu, also known as Ooty. They were at their last sightseeing spot: St. Stephen’s Church. It was in a picturesque spot surrounded by trees.

Amma rolled her eyes, “You will get a tummy ache if you eat the whole packet.”

“A wise man once said there is no such thing as too much chocolate!” exclaimed Taran, his eyes twinkling.

“I suppose the wise man goes by the name of Taran,” smiled Amma. “Well, a wise mother also said, you must eat your carrots especially if they are as fresh as Ooty carrots.”

Their banter was interrupted by Appa who finally parked the car on the side of the road and joined them. It was the road that led to Mysore, which was their next stop. They had just spent the last three days in the hill station enjoying the views of tea plantations, boat rides and the famous home-made chocolates.

“Did you know that elephants carried large beams and timber all the way from Tipu’s palace in Srirangapatna in the 1820s to build this church?” asked Appa, waving his hand.

‘Wow!” exclaimed Amma, imagining elephants with large beams marching 140 km to reach this spot.

“It is a beautiful structure,” she observed, as they neared the entrance. The family spent some time looking at the painting of The Last Supper, the stained glassed windows, and the colonial architecture. The church was still in good condition. Then, they stepped out to a small cemetery. The air was clean and crisp and a few other tourists were also milling about.

“Back in the day, this church was meant exclusively for the British,” said Amma.

“Appa, why did they have to bring the beams all the way from Tipu’s Palace? There are plenty of trees here,” asked Taran

Appa was silent for a bit. “Well, historically, around the world that was how it was done. When there was war and there were invaders, the victors broke down the old order and started doing things their way. Perhaps in the belief that their way is better.”

“But, in the process, one loses a lot of the heritage and history of the time. It’s still happening if you look around: old heritage houses in cities are often bulldozed to be turned into high-rise flats and buildings. You can call it progress!” said Amma, smiling wryly.

“But is it really?” asked Taran.

“It depends whose side you are on, doesn’t it?” asked Appa. “There is a famous African proverb: Until the lions have their historians, tales of the hunt shall always glorify the hunter’.”

“Now that seems like something a wise person would have said,” replied Taran, looking back at the church one last time as they approached the car. “Maybe I will have a carrot after all,” he added.

“Now that is a wise decision,” said Amma, as she turned on the engine.