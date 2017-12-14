Note to remember

On November 30, 2017, the one rupee note turned 100 and, over the century it has undergone many changes. Let’s take a quick look at the journey of this humble note.

Caught in the deprivations of the First World War, it became impossible to mint one rupee coins. So, the British introduced paper money in India through the Paper Currency Act of 1861. Under this Act, the Government had the monopoly to issue notes throughout British India. The first printed note had a photo of the prevalent silver coin on it. It also had the signature of three British finance secretaries — MMS Gubbay, AC McWatters and H Denning — and every note is signed by the finance secretary.

After the one rupee note was issued, the two rupees and eight anna currency notes also came into circulation.

The one rupee notes carried the portrait of King George V. (This inspired the “King’s Portrait” series, which, as the name suggests used the king’s portrait on paper money.) It carried a text “I Promise to pay” written on it. This note was discontinued by 1926, and was reintroduced in 1940, during the Second World War . In the reissue of 1940, the British changed the features, including cutting its size to half. Since 1948, 60 different one rupee notes have appeared with different serial numbers, signed by various Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governors.

In 1949, British symbols were replaced with official ones of the newly-formed Republic.

The last reissue was in 2016.

In other countries

The Bank of Indochina in France (for French colonies) and the Portuguese government has introduced the French Indian Rupee and the Portuguese Indian Rupia in its colonies.

Compiled by Nimi Kurian

In use

Till 1970, the Indian one rupee note was also used as a currency in West Asian countries like Dubai, Bahrain, Muscat and Oman

In 1945, the One Rupee notes were circulated in Burma with a red overprint for the Armed forces.

In 1919, 1943 and 1946, the princely states of India — Osmania and Hyderabad issued a One Rupee note.

Post-Independence, in 1948, the first One Rupee currency was issued and the note was different in size and colour, and had “One Rupee” written in eight Indian languages. However, Malayalam was excluded. This was incorporated after the formation of the state of Kerala in 1956.

Mark of the lion

A new design was introduced in 1949, which featured a picture of the Lion Capital of Ashoka ( a sculpture of four Asiatic lions standing back to back)— which was subsequently made the official emblem of India in 1950. These notes were signed by the Finance Secretary K. R. K. Menon with a black overprint.

Unique features of the one rupee note

...issued by the Republic of India it bears the signature of the Finance Secretary of India. All the other notes bear the signature of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

... the only denomination note with the text “Government of India” printed on it. All other currencies have “Bharatiya Reserve Bank” and “Reserve Bank of India” printed on them.

In 1969, it featured Gandhiji, in a commemorative issue celebrating his birth centenary.

In 1981, a new design featured an image of India’s oil exploration rig Sagar Samrat.

The Star series of One Rupee Note was introduced in 2015.

The Telescopic Series of One Rupee Note was introduced in 2017.