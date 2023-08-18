No room to move

August 18, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

“Your grandparents will be moving in with us,” said Ma to Nina and Nikhil.

“Yay!” said Nina, thinking of all the stories Grandma would tell her.

“Yay!” said Nikhil, thinking of all the things he and Grandpa would make together, like they did when they visited Grandpa’s farm during the holidays.

“It will be permanent,” said Ma. “You’ll have to give your room to Grandma and Grandpa and both of you will have to sleep on the carpet in the drawing room.”

“Yay!” said Nina, realising that she could switch on the TV after everyone was asleep.

“Yay!” said Nikhil, anticipating that he could play games on the computer when everyone was asleep.

But Ma was not finished. “And you’ll have to do your homework at the dining table before dinner.”

The two of them were dismayed. “Why can’t we use the table in our room? Grandma and Grandpa won’t mind.”

“They’ll need that table for their water and medicines,” said Ma.

The children had often visited their grandparents’ farm but Grandma and Grandpa had not come to their small flat and no one had any idea how they would all manage once they shifted in. Soon they realised that there was barely any place for them to move.

Cramped chaos

Soon, the room was full of Grandma and Grandpa’s things. Nikhil’s and Nina’s things were piled onto shelves in the corridor. Every night, they had to brush the carpet and then unroll their bedding to sleep, and clear it all before they went to school. They found themselves hurrying madly every morning, bumping into each other and fighting over who would use the washbasin first. Often, Ma’s cousins came to meet Grandma and Grandpa. Then Nina and Nikhil had to help clear up before they could spread their ‘beds’.

There was no time for Nina to watch television when everyone was asleep. There was no time for Nikhil to play games on the computer. Worst of all, with all that clearing and settling, there was no time to listen to Grandma and Grandpa’s stories.

“I’ve been punished three times for being late for assembly,” grumbled Nikhil.

“I should have got Grandma’s help for my science homework about poultry,” said Nina, when she saw her grade. “Why didn’t I think of it?”

Ma and Pa were too busy to notice what was going on, but Grandma and Grandpa did. “I’ll do that,” offered Grandpa, when he saw Nikhil struggling with the sheets one morning. Nikhil shot Grandpa a grateful look and ran out of the house, with Nina following.

“I’ll help you with your homework,” said Grandma, when the children came home that afternoon. Nina hugged her. “That’s great!” she said, as she and Nikhil sat down with their books.

At first, Grandma just watched; then she made a few suggestions. Suddenly, they were having fun and the work got done without their noticing it. It was just teatime!

“Let’s make something,” said Nikhil. Soon, all four were busy. When Ma and Pa returned from work, they smelt the delicious aroma of baking.

“Grandma shouldn’t be working in the kitchen!” cried Ma.

“Why not?” asked Grandma. “I like to bake for my grandchildren!”

Grandpa added, “We can do so many other things around the house to help all of you.”

Pa sighed. “I just wish this apartment was not so small...”

“Then, now is a good time to tell you that we’ve received a good offer for the farm. We are going to sell it. We would like to buy a bigger flat in the city for the six of us,” said Grandpa.

“We won’t be in your way and you children will have your own rooms and can do your homework at your desks,” said Grandma.

Ma and Pa beamed and Grandma and Grandpa waited for cheers from the children but there was a long silence.

“But I want to do my homework like we did it today,” protested Nikhil. “All together.”

“If you stay out of our way, how will we have any fun?” asked Nina.

The adults burst out laughing. “Guess we’ll find a way around that!” said Grandpa, winking.

