Neurons with a mathematical inclination

When you are asked what the result is when two and three are put together, you will say that the answer is five without blinking an eyelid. Even though addition and subtraction are among the first operations that even children are exposed to once they learn numbers, it is still largely unknown as to what happens in the brain during such calculations.

The universities of Bonn and Tubingen have attempted to shed more light on the neural mechanisms of arithmetic, which is a cornerstone of advanced human culture. The results of their study was published in February in the journal CurrentBiology.

Same wiring

The study benefited from a special feature of the Department of Epileptology at the University Hospital Bonn. They specialise in surgical procedures that enable them to precisely determine the origin of spasms and seizures on the brains of people with epilepsy. The wiring used for this can be employed to measure the activity of individual neurons.

Electrodes were implanted in the temporal lobe of the brain of five women and four men who participated in the study. The activity of nerve cells was recorded when the participants performed simple arithmetic tasks.

Words, signs have same effect

The research was able to show that some of the neurons that were detected are active only during additions, while certain others are active exclusively for subtractions. In addition to this, researchers were also able to show that it did not matter as to whether the calculation instruction was written down as a word or a symbol. This means that the addition neurons were in action, regardless of whether the participants saw the ‘+’ sign in “5+3” or were asked to calculate the sum of “5 and 3”. The subtraction neurons also behave in a similar manner.

Calculating with numbers is one of our most important abilities and this study is a step towards understanding what happens in our brains during these computations better. We are just scratching the surface at the moment and the possibilities for further research and investigation are limitless.