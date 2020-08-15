Neev Literature Festival goes online

Now in its fourth year, this lit fest for children will begin on August 15 and continue with activities through the year

The Neev Literature Festival for Children (NLF) which began in 2017, will conduct its fourth edition online this year. Unlike previous editions, the duration of the festival is not restricted to two days; there will be activities and events conducted throughout the year over social media platforms.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Imaginary Lines’ and will primarily focus on the subject of Partition. “This is a topic not often discussed with children who generally only know of the incident as a chapter from their textbooks. It is important to understand the impact of Partition in a time like this when there is a lot of divisiveness in society,” says Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, co-founder and curator of the festival.

“Lines divide, but they also connect. We thought it fitting that on Independence Day we start a dialogue on the significance of these lines. A random line drawn by Sir Cyril Radcliffe has had lasting ramifications on thousands of families and until about three years ago, there was no book which dwelt on the topic in a way children would relate to, with perhaps the exception of ‘Chachaji’s Cup’ by Uma Krishnaswami,”she adds.

Keeping this in mind, NLF 2020 will comprise two sessions on August 15. The first will deal with ‘Partition: Memory and Memorialisation’ with authors Kamla Bhasin and Mallika Ahluwalia and filmmaker Santosh Sivan as panellists. Mallika Ahluwalia is also the co-founder of the Partition Museum in Amritsar.

The second session, ‘Peripheries: Boundaries on the Edge, Boundaries Within,’ will have children’s author and social activist Rinchin, filmmaker and author Kenny Basumatary and Aijaz Khan, storyteller and filmmaker, as the panellists.

“The eclectic collection of speakers showcase the multiple voices of India,” says author Siddhartha Sarma who will be moderating both the sessions. “It is necessary to have a dialogue on Partition, especially in the current times with young readers, so they know how things began and why they concern them today. In this regard, it is important to involve parents, teachers and children so there is a concerted effort to keep the conversation flowing,” he adds.

“The second session will highlight the art and culture from different parts of India such as the North East and Kashmir and the situation of people living there in such distressing times,” says Siddhartha.

Apart from interactive sessions with the audience, there will be a musical storytelling session with Kapil Pandey.

According to Kavita, the absence of quality Indian literature for children was the catalyst for starting NLF. A regular at many lit fests, Kavita who would also host regular book readings at her home, realised there wasn’t an equivalent platform for young readers.

“With Neev Literature Festival for Children, we seek to engage not only with creators, publishers and illustrators, but also with readers, parents and influencers. We believe an influencer is anyone who encourages a child to read,” she says.

The winner of the annual NLF Book Award will be announced in September.

The event will be held from 4pm to 6.30pm on August 15. Interested participants can register on the Neev Literature Festival Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.