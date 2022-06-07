Navin’s eight-hour deadline: When the lion spoke

This week, we start a new series. Navin, a member of the Magikers, finds out that his classmates too have a magic streak.

The day started as all boring Mondays do. Caught in a long traffic jam. By the time, Navin’s driver navigated the heavy traffic to school, he was 10 minutes late for the picnic to Sarogata Zoo. The moment he boarded the small bus, he realised that all the good seats had been. taken by his 36 classmates and the four teachers accompanying them.

Plonking his backpack down, Navin sat grumpily next to his English teacher Miss Radhika, also his class teacher. The driver started the bus, whistling a tune and singing happy songs.

“Who takes students to the zoo?” he grumbled to Miss Radhika.

“Be grateful you are getting a chance to see some wonderful animals after nearly two and a half years of the pandemic and its restrictions,” she scolded. “We can’t manage you in big groups.”

Complaints galore

“Why couldn’t you take us to a waterpark or an amusement park? At least we would have enjoyed some rides and had fun,” Navin continued.

“None of your classmates have a problem. You are the only one always grumbling and being unappreciative,” said Mrs. Ragini Mehta. the History teacher, from the seat across the aisle.

Navin fell silent. His best friend, Pranav, was sick and had missed the picnic. Now Navin had to put up with his goody-goody classmates.

Mr. Raman, the Physical Instructor, was tapping the seat rest. Mr. George Cravat,the Biology teacher, opened a few packets of chips and passed them around. Pulling out a fistful, Navin munched them noisily.

“Close your mouth and eat without making noise,” Miss Radhika admonished.

A few hours later, the bus entered the gates of the Sarogata Zoo. Everyone climbed down. Miss Radhika was struggling with the heavy picnic bags. Navin surprised himself by offering to help.

“Thank you,” she said, as Navin took the bag from her.

Mr. Cravat brought the entrance tickets and they all walked down the path to the row of cages.

Navin stared at a lion that was sleeping peacefully. Perhaps sensing Navin’s presence, the lion opened his eyes.

“What you staring at, boy?” the lion asked.

“Go back to sleep, dude,” Navin replied.

“You can communicate with animals?” his classmate Roop asked.

“Yes,” Navin replied grumpily. “From childhood, I have had this ability to communicate with all kinds of creatures.”

“Amazing,” Roop sighed. “I can only read other people’s minds.”

“That’s super,” Navin grinned. “I wish I could do that.”

“My ability is pathetic,” Niya said. “I can communicate with food.”

“Hahaha, you can make food cook itself?” Roop asked.

“I wish,” Niya scowled. “I can make food move.” She stared at the packet of chips in her hands. Two chips flew out and hovered near Navin and Roop.

“This is super.” Navin grabbed the floating chip and popped it into his mouth. To be continued