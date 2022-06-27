Navin’s Eight-Hour Deadline: Meeting GS

Navin learns that his magical abilities are getting rusty. What can he do?

Navin learns that his magical abilities are getting rusty. What can he do?

Story so far: Navin and his school group are brought to the palace of Greta Stewart, the head of the Magiker’s Society. They are asked to wait in a room.

Navin, sitting closest to Mr. Raman, pressed his teacher’s lips shut, ignoring Miss Radhika’s angry look. They heard the sound of pounding feet. An old lady in a purple sari plunged into the room.

“Who is Navin?” she asked breathlessly, looking worried.

“I’m Navin. Why are you looking for me?” he asked.

“There is some confusion. You are not supposed to be here,” the old lady replied.

“Why?” Navin shrieked.

“Shh,” an old man poked his head into the room. “We are meditating. Please maintain silence.”

“Follow me,” said the old lady. Navin walked grumpily behind her.

GS explains

They walked through several winding corridors. Finally, after the 11th corridor, they reached a door guarded by two burly men in black bodysuits. It was the Crystal Room, which was guarded round the clock.

“Who is this boy?” they asked.

“The GS specifically asked for him,” the old lady explained.

They pushed the door open and entered the Crystal Room. Behind a large desk sat a young woman, wearing a cream-coloured suit and tapping the keys of her laptop. A golden glow surrounded her.

“Ma’am, I’ve brought the boy,” the old lady said.

“Hello! I’m Greta Stewart, the head of the Magikers Society,” said the young woman, getting up. “My subordinates made a mistake by bringing you here, and the other group let you enter the golden mansion. You aren’t supposed to be here.” She shook her head.

“I did not hear the beep,” the old lady apologised.

“I heard it all the way up here,” Greta glared at her.

“Why am I not supposed to be here?” Navin asked rudely.

“You don’t understand,” said Greta Stewart. “You have been naughty. But, naughtiness is not necessarily a bad thing. We have many pranksters here whose magical abilities are extraordinary. Like everyone, we too enjoy pranks. But, you have only helped one person in your life. You carried Miss Radhika’s picnic bag as she alighted from the bus a few hours back. Based on that you gained an entry here. That’s not good. You have never helped your parents or sister. either”

Navin lowered his head in embarrassment. He disliked helping people.

“Even the most mischievous brats and pranksters help people, at least their parents,” Greta frowned. “Helping people sharpens your magical abilities but yours are getting rusty. They will rapidly fade away unless you help someone in a big way.”

“So, what will happen to me now?” he asked.

“Once you arrive in my mansion, there is no going back,” Greta said firmly. “But, in your case, I’m bending a few rules. As you don’t have the necessary qualifications, I’ll send you back to your house for eight hours. Am I clear?” she raised her eyebrows.

To be continued