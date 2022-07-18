Navin’s Eight-Hour Deadline: Caught!

Navin’s idea of taking revenge on Mrs. Rao is going according to plan, until ...

Story so far: Sent on a mission set by GS to help someone, Navin does the opposite. He helps burglars get into his old neighbour’s house.

Navin watched the burglar’s gunny bag swell, as expensive objects disappeared into it. An evil grin spread on his face as he thought of Mrs. Rao’s reaction. Leaving the burglar in the living room, Navin moved from room to room, pausing outside Mrs. Rao’s door. Her snores drifted through the closed door. He drifted through the door into her bedroom, deciding it was time to take the ultimate revenge. Unlocking the bedroom door, he left it ajar.

The burglar left the living room and climbed up to check the bedrooms. At each step, he paused, scanning the area. Stopping outside the half- open door, the burglar peeped into the bedroom. He had heard that Mrs Rao’s cupboards were filled with jewellery, gifts from her son who lived in America.

Recollecting information

He slipped in and searched the room for the cupboard keys. Navin had overheard Mrs. Rao confide to his mother that she tucked the keys beneath her pillow at night and tied them to the end of her sari pallu during the day. Moving to the bedside, he slid his hand under Mrs. Rao’s pillow, drew out the keys slowly, taking care not to wake the old lady. He kept them beside the pillow. The burglar, unable to find the keys, inched closer to the bed. Navin watched his eyes widen in surprise as he saw the keys. The burglar grabbed the keys and darted to the cupboard. He unlocked it and turned the handle. When he turned around to check, Mrs. Rao still slept soundly. So he opened the cupboard to see jewel cases piled high.

The burglar opened the one on top. A dazzling diamond necklace twinkled at him. He shut it and dropped it into his bag. Delighted to see the rapidly emptying cupboard and imagining Mrs. Rao’s shock, Navin danced excitedly. His leg hit a small table placed beside the bed. A jug filled with water stood on the table. An empty glass sat beside it.

Navin watched in dismay, as it crashed to the ground. Despite being invisible, he could still topple things. The sound was deafening and Mrs. Rao sat up in bed. Moonlight shot into her room through the transparent curtains. Her eyes widened as she watched the shocked burglar race towards the door. With an agility belying her years, Mrs. Rao jumped down from her bed, sprinted after the burglar, grabbed him by the waist and flung him to the ground.

“I had a karate black belt in my youth,” she told the surprised burglar, as she knocked him unconscious. Locking him into her bathroom, she called the police.

To be continued