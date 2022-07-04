Navin’s Eight-Hour Deadline: Back at home

July 04, 2022 07:27 IST

Navin has just eight hours to prove to Greta Stewart that he deserves to belong to the Magikers Society.

Story so far: At GS’ palace, Navin learns that his magic is fading as he never helps anyone. The head of the Magiker’s Society offers him a last chance.

“Eight hours is barely enough time to catch up with my family and best friend. I can’t get any qualifications in that time. You have to give me more time,” Navin argued.

“No,” said Greta said firmly. “You don’t understand. There is no degree to earn. You have troubled many people in your neighbourhood. Try to help as many people as you can in eight hours so that your magic abilities become sharper.” Moving towards her table, she pulled out a sheaf of papers from her printer and studied them. “My computer tells me that you were a perpetual mischief-maker. Your ex-principal has complained about your behaviour.”

A long list

Navin averted his eyes to avoid her penetrating gaze. She gasped, as her eyes travelled across the sheet. “You tripped the bus driver near my mansion and stuck chewing gum on the sari of the head of the department of magic. My mansion too is not safe from your tricks.”

“I can’t…” Navin began and fell silent at the old lady’s look. There was silence as GS read the list of complaints. “I can make one concession,” GS finally said. At his eager look, she smiled. “I’ll send you to a familiar environment. Your school will be closed, so that’s not much help. I’ll send you home. You have done the maximum damage in your neighbourhood.”

At Navin’s questioning look, she said, “You will return home for eight hours and help as many people as you can. You will be alone and invisible. Help will reach you when you need it. Don’t try any hanky-panky or draw attention to yourself. Your work has to happen as naturally as possible.”

For once, Navin was speechless. “What if I can’t help anyone?” he asked.

A reprieve

“Everyone can be useful and good. It’s time to undo the damage you have done,” she said gently. “All the best. See you after eight hours.”

Turning to the old lady, she said, “Please see that he makes his way safely to his neighbourhood.” She turned to Navin. “I’ll be monitoring your movements through my computer. So, no mischief.”

Navin was subdued as he followed the old lady out. He closed his eyes and stood in a corner, as she whispered a few words. Cold air surrounded him and he felt himself falling. Suddenly, he landed on firm ground just in front of his house.

“This boy can’t do anything properly.” Greta’s comment rang in his years, as he walked home.

To be continued