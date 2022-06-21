Navin’s Eight-Hour Deadline: At GS’ palace

June 21, 2022 09:25 IST

When the school group lands up the golden mansion, Navin is edgy and tense. Which makes him more mischievous...

Story so far: At his school picnic, Navin realises that even his teachers are Magikers. On their return, their bus is taken over by some men in grey

Navin, fidgeted the most, trying to exhaust his energy. The golden gate slowly opened. “Please enter,” a voice instructed.

The group moved forward. The moment the last person entered, the gate swung shut. A golden mansion loomed ahead. It was flanked by smaller buildings on both sides. In the rays of the setting sun, the building glowed as though it was on fire. People moved around with happy looks on their faces. An atmosphere of peace and tranquillity encircled the place. All the new arrivals experienced a sense of calm. Except Navin. His agitation hadn’t lessened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are actually in GS’s place,” Mr. Raman croaked, his brown eyes brimming with tears. With a wide grin on his face, he led the group across the vast grounds towards the golden mansion.

Navin swung his right leg out. Thud! The bus driver tripped and crashed to the ground.

“We know you can’t drive properly. Can’t you even walk properly?” Mrs. Mehta grumbled.

Navin grinned at the teacher’s scowl.

“Now, please walk in a single line,” the voice instructed, “and one by one, cross the threshold.”

Mr. Raman organised the students into a single line, according to height. The teachers complained about the height order system, calling it unfair. The tall bus driver ended the line. One by one, the group reached the threshold. Navin, leading the group, stumbled. Regaining his balance, he stepped over the threshold, ignoring the sound of a beep.

Waiting for more

“Now, take your seats in the first room to your right,” the voice instructed, “and await further instructions.”

The students and teachers clustered together in smaller groups. The bus driver sat alone. “I can’t believe it,” Navin exclaimed when a rotund man walked past. “Our ex-principal is here…”

“Don’t be rude,” Miss Radhika scolded. “He could do wonderful magic. He could talk to clothes.”

A couple of students giggled.

“It’s so boring. There is nothing to do,” Navin yawned. Stretching his arms, he moved them back and forth a few times. A slim woman walked past. Navin quickly extracted the chewing gum from his mouth and stuck it onto her sari.

“Behave yourself,” Miss Radhika said, who had noticed the incident.

“But, ma’am, we aren’t in school anymore,” Navin argued.

“I don’t want the GS or the inmates of her mansion to think that the teachers were not able to instill basic manners in you,” she glared at students. “I want you all to be on your best behaviour.”

Navin scowled. Silence descended over them. Mr. Raman drifted off to sleep. His loud snores filled the room.

A boy walked into the room. “Can’t you stop that noise, it’s very disturbing,” he complained with an irritated look on his face. ‘I can’t focus on my magic strengths.”

To be continued