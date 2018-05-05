Nature most stunning

Salar de Uyuni

The stark white beauty of nature against the blue sky in Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia is a sight to see. The white landform is salt. When Lake Coipasa dried up thousands of years ago, what was left was tons of km of salt. In the middle of the salt flat is Isla Incahuasi — a rocky hill made of cacti. Since it is tough to transport construction materials, the hotels in Salar are made of firm salt. The white salt flat gets even brighter after sunrise. The best time to catch a glimpse of the salt flat is between July and October. But a trip during the monsoons unveils the true beauty of this place. After the rain, the water forms an image of the sky giving it the appearance of a mirror.

Gros and Petit Piton

Saint Lucia, an island country in the Caribbean Sea, is known for its twin peaks emerging from the sea created by a volcanic eruption. These cone shaped mountains attract visitors from around the world. Hiking is the best way to enjoy the twin peaks. There is a nature path which one can take to discover more about the plant life. In addition, while trekking one gets to see the ocean, caves, tunnels and rock shelters. There are close to 148 kinds of plants on this mountain and the sea is full of coral reefs. End the trip with a visit to the Piton waterfalls. Enjoy the waterfall experience and take a dip in the natural pool. Saint Lucia enjoys a tropical climate through the year, but the best time to visit the Piton is between December and April.

The Sundarbans

If you want to experience nature at its best, then it has to be in the Sundarbans in the eastern part of India. It is located on the border between India and Bangladesh. The beauty of this place lies in the nature of darkness it exhibits. The harsh landscape makes this place uninhabitable. It houses the largest mangrove forest in the world, the sight of which will leave you mesmerised. The best way to see it is to take a boat ride through the mangrove forests. The serenity experienced in the Sundarbans is a moment to cherish forever. Set foot into the marshy lands between September and March. Winter is also a good option as the climate is pleasant.

The Great Barrier Reef

Travel Down Under and visit the largest coral reef system in the world. The Great Barrier Reef is made up of 900 continental and coral sandy islands. Along with 3,000 unconnected reefs, there are about 600 kinds of hard as well as soft corals. There are many islands on the reef. Whitsunday Island is an archipelago made up of 74 islands which can be reached from Hamilton Island. To the north of the Great Barrier Reef is Lizard Island, while the southern part has Heron Island. June is the best time to visit the reefs, as the waters are calm.

