Nana replies

04 October 2020 13:49 IST

Now that Maya’s grandfather has responded to her Facebook request, does that mean aliens are real?

The story so far: After Rocky’s father tells him that aliens and ghosts are similar, Rocky is eager to see if Nana responds. Rocky knew that if he misbehaved with Maya, Konica would get suspicious.

“Can’t you knock?” he grunted.

“Since when did friends knock?” Maya got an approving nod from Konica.

Advertising

Advertising

“Konica di, do you have a Facebook account?”

“Duh!” Konica glared at Maya. “Which teenager doesn’t?”

“Di, can I play Temple Run? Please!”

An unsuspecting Konica handed Maya her mobile. Maya settled down at the far end of the bed and opened Facebook. Her mouth fell open. “A strange thing has happened!” she said. When Konica saw what Maya had done, she snatched back her phone. “Why Facebook, you brat?”

“Konica di, ghosts do Facebook.”

Scepticism abounds

“Nonsense!” snarled Konica.

“Nana accepted my friend request and said ‘hi’ to me,” Maya said, excitedly bouncing on Rocky’s bed. Rocky’s face paled; that meant aliens were real!

“What do you mean, Nana said ‘hi’?” frowned Konica. Maya now desperately wanted to chat with Nana, so she told Konica everything.

“That’s crazy. This must be a joke. Ghosts don’t use Facebook,” said Konica.

“Why not?” asked Maya.

“That’s because ghosts can communicate without Facebook,” replied Konica. “Because they can be wherever they want. Meet whoever they want.”

Rocky and Maya giggled.

“What’s so funny, you imps?” snarled Konica. Rocky told her what Maya had said about them suddenly appearing and scaring people.

Although Konica wasn’t convinced, it sounded plausible. So, she handed Maya her phone.

“Hi Nana, how’s life in heaven?” Maya typed.

Rocky and Konica giggled, but soon, their giggles disappeared.

“Heavenly,” replied Nana. “How did your history test go, Maya?”

“Awesome!” typed Maya.

Konica snatched the phone back. “Are you nuts? It could also be a fake person.”

“But why would a stranger want to know about my history test?” asked Maya. “It’s my Nana.”

“We’ll soon find out,” replied Konica. “Rocky, let’s send a friend request to someone of ours. Our Nana or maybe your Nani!”

Rocky thought it was a terrible idea.

He was already having trouble hiding his test papers from his parents. Now, it would be impossible to do that with his grandparents’ ghosts.

“We could create a whole ghost Facebook community, and become famous,” Maya’s eyes twinkled.

... to be continued