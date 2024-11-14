 />
Mystery of the tiny door

Juno and Ira discover a hidden door leading to the Tree of Fates. Was it all just a dream, or had they truly altered their futures?

Published - November 14, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Soumya Nahata

Juno and Ira were playing in the storeroom when Juno stumbled upon a tiny door hidden behind some boxes. “Have you seen that before?” Juno asked Ira. Ira shook her head. “Let’s check it out!” exclaimed Juno, his hands on the handle. Then, with a gentle push, the door creaked open, revealing a spiralling staircase leading into darkness. Curiosity tugged at them both, and without hesitation, they descended the stairs. The stairwell led into a vast underground chamber bathed in a strange golden light.

At the centre stood a colossal tree with shimmering leaves, its branches reaching toward the ceiling. “It feels ancient,” Ira whispered, stepping closer to the tree. She touched its bark, and the ground trembled slightly beneath their feet. Suddenly, a figure materialised from the base of the tree, made of mist and stardust. Its glowing eyes locked onto them. “You have found the Tree of Fates,” the figure said in a deep, echoing voice. “It weaves the destinies of all beings. Only those pure of heart may approach.”

Juno blinked, astonished. “We can control our future? The figure nodded solemnly. “Touch a leaf, and you will see a glimpse of what is to come. But beware — interfering with fate brings consequences.” Despite Ira’s warning, Juno plucked a glowing leaf from the tree. Instantly, the chamber darkened, and visions swirled around them — images of a future filled with both triumph and sorrow. Juno saw himself becoming powerful but also ... alone. His heart raced as the figure loomed closer. “What did I do?” Juno whispered, fear creeping in.

“Fate is fragile,” the figure warned. “Once touched, it unravels.” Ira, sensing the danger, stepped forward. “I’ll fix it,” she said firmly. Without hesitation, she placed her hand on the tree. A wave of light rippled through the chamber, and the darkness lifted.

The figure’s stern expression softened as it began to fade. “Balance has been restored.” Before Juno could speak, a bright light enveloped them, and suddenly, they were back in the storeroom. The tiny door was sealed shut behind them, as if it had never existed.

The writer is a student of Std. VII at Gitanjali Devshala, Hyderabad, Telangana. She was one of the six children, selected through a competition, to spend a day at The Hindu office in Chennai and work alongside the Young World team. This article appeared in the Children’s Day special issue of The Hindu Young World.

