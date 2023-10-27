Mystery of the old bungalow

October 27, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

“Is this house haunted?” Minu heard her mother ask the real estate agent.

The lady hesitated; then reluctantly said, “I wouldn’t know. Nor will you. Until it happens.”

Ma raised her eyebrows questioningly but the real estate agent would not say anything more. Minu’s father was unpacking the car and the lorry had arrived with their things, so there was no time for more talk. It was a late summer evening and the colours of the changing season were eye-catching.

In the new house

Minu and her family quickly settled into the old bungalow below the reserve forest. That first night, as Minu lay on her bed, she was frightened. She thought she heard an elephant trumpet, a tiger growl and various other animal sounds. But, with daybreak, she knew that it was all only her imagination.

Weeks passed and there was nothing to bother the happy family. They settled down comfortably and Minu’s only grouse was that she had no friends to play with.

One afternoon, towards the end of the October, Minu went out into the garden. She walked around bouncing her ball, singing to herself. All of a sudden, the ball was snatched away from her. She heard the sound of running feet and a teasing laugh. She thought she caught a glimpse of movement behind the camellia bush. “Hey, that’s rude,” shouted Minu, as she gave chase.

Minu’s mother, who was watching from the window, was surprised to see Minu talking to someone. “Has she found a friend at last?” she wondered. She frowned, as she saw Minu shouting to someone and then haring off down the drive. Worried, she came out of the house.

She saw Minu running behind an ethereal-looking girl in white. It seemed strange and, despite the sun’s warmth, she shivered. The hair on her hands stood on end. She shouted, “Minu! Minu! Where are you going?” But her words were blown away in the breeze.

Where is Minu?

She ran behind Minu, calling out to her. By the time she took the first bend, Minu was nowhere to be seen. She ran down the drive but there was no sign of the child. She reached the main road and saw an old lady selling fruits. She asked her, “Did you see two girls run down the driveway?”

The old lady replied, “Yes” and described Minu. She fell silent, as she saw the concern on Minu’s mother’s face. Then she said, “She’s gone…” But, before she could finish, Minu’s mother blurted, “But she was not alone. She was following a girl in white.”

“Ah yes, may be…But she’s gone.” The old crone laughed; an eerie sound that echoed through the hills. Minu’s mother remembered the estate agent’s words, “You won’t know till it happens.”