Mystery of the monarchs

How best do you spend your winter break? Do you huddle in front of your personal computers and televisions, playing the latest games and viewing the latest shows? Or do you wear your hiking shoes, step out for a bit of sunlight on the face, only to return at dusk after being one with Nature. If you are nodding in response to the latter category, this one is for you…

Kenneth C. Brugger never obtained a college degree. He didn’t need one to start off as a mechanic in his father’s garage. And when World War II made its way and his test scores earned him a place with the Signal Corps, he didn’t need one then either. Brugger worked mainly in cryptology and developed an interest in homing pigeons.

Post-war Brugger started out as a supervisor with Jockey International and with time settled in Mexico City, having risen to the post of chief engineer for Jockey’s worldwide operations. His life might have been all about the innovations that he brought to the textile industry, if not for the advertisement he had seen in a Mexican paper in 1973.

Wait… wasn’t this about something to do with Nature? We are getting there right away!

Migration of monarch butterflies

Fred A. Urquhart, a University of Toronto scientist, had spent much of his lifetime trying to understand the migration of monarch butterflies. Known by sight to almost everyone in the eastern United States and Canada, this colourful butterfly travels great distances to escape the winter.

Their round-trip was in sync with seasonal changes, which also went along with their reproductive cycle. They were known to travel southwards, as most birds do, and go through a number of generation-cycles, meaning that most of the monarchs returning in the spring were often great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren of the ones that departed!

While Urquhart had gathered all this data, what he still didn’t know was where these monarchs vanished to during the winter breaks. Having spent years mastering a method to tag these monarchs, they were then employed with the help of thousands of volunteers and used to plot migration routes. While a migratory path from northeast to southwest was identified, the trail was lost in Texas, where the butterflies passed through to Mexico.

Seeking help from Mexico

It was under these circumstances that Norah, Urquhart’s wife who helped him in his research, wrote to newspapers in Mexico seeking more volunteers. Brugger had picked up one of these copies and got to work right away.

In February, 1973, he expressed his interest and in April 1974, he reported seeing many monarch butterflies – as if dispersing from a congregating site. He married Catalina Trail and they both took to the task together. Late in 1974, they spotted many dead and tattered butterflies along the roads, the result of birds feeding on a large flock of these insects.

On January 2, 1975, the Bruggers made their way through oyamel trees, reaching the 10,000 feet level at Mexico’s Sierra Madre. While Cathy was spellbound by the orange and black monarchs that made for a breathtaking sight, Ken had to be content staring at a mass of grey owing to his colour blindness.

The excitement wasn’t lost on either of them though as they had finally solved one of the longest standing mysteries as they had found the winter home of the monarch butterflies - millions of them covering thousands of trees. These sites are protected by the Mexican government and is now a World Heritage Site known as the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve. A must visit if you intend to be a lepidopterist.