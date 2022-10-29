Muddle over Puddles: Pari in trouble

Now that her mother knows about the puppy exchange, what can Pari do to keep Puddles safe?

LESLEY D. BISWAS
October 29, 2022 23:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The story so far: Pari keeps Diya’s pup Peeps with her to convince her mother that Puddles is a dog, while Diya takes Puddles home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puddles strolled out of the toilet.

“Puddles!” Everyone screamed. Startled, Puddles howled. Mrs. Kumar picked up Puddles, placed her in the basket, and rammed the lid down.

“Stay in the room,” said Diya’s mother, and the adults strode off, leaving the girls feeling awful.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am sorry, Diya, but I don’t want Puddles to go away,” sobbed Pari. “When Papa gave her to me, he promised me that Puddles would be family as I have no siblings.”

“Don’t cry, Pari, I know you didn’t do it on purpose. But, maybe, Puddles is actually a jackal!”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Pari looked at Diya. Blinking back tears, she asked, “Did Puddles bite you, Diya?”

“No, but her howl scared me.”

“I am scared too, Diya,” replied Pari. “‘But, not of Puddles. I am scared for her.”

Punishment

After 10 minutes, their parents trooped in. The girls waited for the grown-ups to pronounce their punishment.

“No books for a week,” said Diya’s mother.

“Does that mean no study too?” asked Pari, sheepishly.

“I meant storybooks!” snapped Mrs. Gupta. Diya nodded.

“Your punishment is different, Pari,” said her mother. “No video games for a week.” Although it felt terrible, it was better than giving away Puddles.

“Let’s go, Pari,” said her mother, taking Puddles’ basket.

“Good night, Diya, see you at school tomorrow,”

Diya’s mother glanced at the clock. ”It’s too late, girls. No school for you, today.’

“But Ma, teacher will give us the answers to the Buddhism chapter,” cried Diya.

“Diya, you should be the last person to be worried about missing school. You can get the answers from teacher, later,” said Pari.

“That’s right, Diya,” her mother consoled her. “I’ll call Mira, and...”

“No Ma, please, I will take notes from my classmates.”

Back in her room, Pari shut her eyes. In school, the teacher had told them that if they shut their eyes, their heart and mind would open up, and they would see a solution to the problem. The students usually tried this at exam time. Pari thought it might help now. And it did. She remembered Jaggu. She had found the answer to Puddles’ problem.

To be continued

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Young World
short stories

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app