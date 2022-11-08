Muddle Over Puddles: Let’s ask Jaggu

Story So far:After her mother finds out about the Peeps-Puddles switch, Pari has an idea to save Puddles from being sent away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram, Pari’s father, came home the next afternoon. Pari was sure Papa would feel sorry for Puddles and allow her to keep her pet. So, when he moved Puddles’ basket from the verandah into the garage, Pari cried, “But, Papa, Puddles will be all alone in the garage. What if a wild animal attacks?”

“What if Puddles attacks you?” her father asked in turn. “Ma’s right, Pari.”

“Papa,” Pari looked into her father’s eyes. “If I misbehave will you put me out too?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking carefully

“Oh no, Pari!” her father felt horrible to have made her feel that way. “There’s a lot of difference between Puddles and you.”

“But you said Puddles is like a sister. If you can put my baby sister outside, you could do the same to me.”

Her father thought a moment before speaking, lest he say something Pari could twist to her advantage. “Let’s say, a few tears now will save you a lot more pain in the future,” said her father. “Jackals can contract rabies. What if she bites you? You don’t want to have to take rabies injections, do you?” He remembered Pari was terrified of the needle.

“But Diya doesn’t have to take injections. Jill takes them instead,” replied Pari.

“Now that Diya has played with Puddles she will have to take injections too.” Mrs. Kumar came out to see what was taking them so long.

“Does that means I... in that case, we can still keep Puddles because I will be taking the injections,” cried Pari.

“Right now, it is still undecided. Tomorrow, we’ll take Puddles to the veterinarian. He will decide what to do with her and who takes the injections.”

Pari knew it was her last chance. She called Diya. “Jaggu can help!” she said. Jaggu was the son of the cook at Pari’s house and the whole neighbourhood knew how good he was with animals.

Spat with Diya

“You go, Pari,” replied Diya. “My parents have said I can’t leave home.”

“Oh! I almost forgot,” said Pari. “Did you get the notes?”

“Why don’t you ask your friends?” snapped Diya. “You know nobody will share with me because, I’m teacher’s niece.”

“I did,” replied Pari. “They asked why I need their notes when you are my best friend? Please ask teacher, Diya.”

“I’m going to Mira aunty’s house in the evening.”

“You just said you can’t leave home! You lied, Diya?” And before Diya could tell her why and apologise, Pari hung up.

(To be continued)