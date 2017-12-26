MOVIE date

A Country Christmas

What would happen if Santa Clause were to be banned? A horrifying thought, right? A cranky US senator wants to ban people from believing in Santa Claus, and passes a law forbidding all images of him. Santa begins to lose his powers and finds himself and one of his helpers stranded on a farm in a small town called Hope, Arizona. Miley and Zach, who live on the farm learn of Santa’s plight and help him regain his powers. Their aim is to help Santa save Christmas by going all out even if this means publicly challenging the senator to an open debate over Santa's existence.

The Search for Santa Paws

Imagine if the one person who signifies Christmas forgets that Christmas is round the corner. Santa is busy with his preparations when he gets news of his friend passing away and gets a dog as his parting gift. Santa names him Paws. He leaves for New York to visit his friend’s store when he gets hit by a car and loses his memory. It’s up to Paws and his friends to help Santa remember his mission, and make this Christmas the best ever.

The Christmas Dragon

Ayden lives in Medieval Europe. One day, she receives a magic crystal from a dying elf. He warns her that the North has lost its magic, Santa is dying and that she alone can save Christmas. Ayden and other orphans must escape dragons, goblins, bandits, ogres and other fantasy fantasy creatures to restore the magic back to the North. Watch these adventurous kids embark on a magical quest to save Christmas, and befriend a dragon that can help them in their mission.

A Christmas Star

Noelle believes she has the gift to perform miracles, as she was born under the Christmas Star. She absolutely loves to spread cheer whenever anyone around her is angry or sad. Only her best friend Spud-Bob knows Noelle’s secret. When a conniving developer McKerrod threatens her peaceful life, she and her friends are determined to use this gift to thwart his plans and save their village. However, to her horror, she notices that her powers are starting to fade. And, when Noelle finds her miracles aren't working, she has to find another way, along with Spud-Bob, to foil McKerrod's plans.