Mountain man

May 29, 1953, 11.30 a.m., can be called a defining moment of the 20th century, for, that is precisely when Edmund Hillary and sherpa Tensingh Norgay conquered Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world.

Born in 1919 to Augustus and Gertrude Hillary in Auckland, New Zealand, young Edmund helped his father in bee-keeping, getting 12 to 100 bee-stings daily. His interest in mountains began at 16 when he went on a school trip to Mt. Ruapehu.

Passion for peaks

Prior to the Everest, Hillary had made many climbs in New Zealand, and quickly became recognised for his daring, strength, and reliability. Before 1953, he had scaled 11 Himalayan peaks that were over 20,000 feet high. Later, he was invited to join Sir John Hunt’s expedition to Mount Everest, and they prepared for two years in the Scottish Highlands.

Hillary was 33 when he joined the British team led by Sir John Hunt and accompanied by Tenzing, a sherpa (local mountain guides who are highly skilled and experienced climbers).

In the 1950s, the road to Everest was controlled by Tibet. Only one expedition to scale Mount Everest was allowed each year. In 1953, Hillary’s expedition was given the go-ahead to climb the mountain.

When the expedition set out, it had about 400 people — over 300 porters, 20 Sherpa guides, and a mind-boggling 10,000 pounds of baggage. The odyssey up the mountain was extremely arduous and when they neared the summit, only four men — Tom Bourdillon, Charles Evans, Hillary and Tenzing Norgay — were able to continue. Bourdillon and Evans got within 300 feet and sadly enough had to turn back because Evans’ oxygen system didn’t work. Hillary was paired with Tenzing Norgay and the two ploughed their way to the summit.

The iconic pair stayed at the summit for about 15 minutes and Hillary took a photograph of Tenzing to capture the magical moment. Hillary left a cross on the top and Norgay, a Buddhist, left an offering of chocolates. The headlining act of the Everest expedition’s success reached England the night before the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. So the newspaper’s banner headline read: “All this and Everest too!”

Soon after the history-making ascent Hillary and Hunt were knighted by Queen Elizabeth. Tenzing received the George Medal, the second-highest award for gallantry that can be given to a civilian.

After taking on Mount Everest, Hillary continued to climb mountains and explore new adventures, including mountains in Australia, Switzerland, and 10 other peaks in the Himalayas that were more than 20,000 feet high. He is the only one to have done the Three Poles Challenge of getting the better of the South Pole, North Pole and the Everest. Neil Armstrong went with him on his trip to the North Pole. Once Hillary went on an expedition looking for the abominable snowman, yeti.

Indians developed a special kinship with him for, from 1985 to 1988, the Master of Mountains served as New Zealand’s high commissioner to India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Interestingly, his son, Peter Hillary, climbed to the top of Mount Everest in 1990. Edmund Hillary’s picture appeared on the New Zealand five dollar note in 1992, making him the first New Zealander to appear on money during his own lifetime. He was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest award for civilians. Sir Edmund died in Auckland on January 11, 2008, aged 88. He received a state funeral. Three months later, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a special memorial service for him at Windsor Castle, near London.