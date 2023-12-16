Mountain calling

December 16, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

In January this year came reports of Joshimath, an important and ancient pilgrimage town in Uttarakhand, sinking. In October, heavy rains caused a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) at Sikkim’s South Lhonak Lake that reached the Teesta III Dam at Chungthang at midnight and destroyed it in minutes. Water levels downstream rose by 15 to 20 feet, flooding areas in Sikkim, West Bengal and Bangladesh. Then, in November, a section of the Silkyara tunnel, in Uttarkashi District, Uttarakhand, caved in trapping 41 workers. This list leaves out many other events that have occurred with frightening frequency though the year. What exactly is happening in the Himalayas?

The Himalayas

To understand this, let’s first engage with the Himalayas. This mountain range was born when the Indian plate, called Gondwana, collided into the Eurasian plate 40-50 million years ago. This resulted in the collision zone and the bed of the Sea of Tethys (which is made of shale and sandstone, one of weakest rock forms) being thrust skyward and rising relatively quickly to form the tall, massive and jagged but fragile mountain range. Though the tallest, the Himalayas are the youngest. Consider this: the Western Ghats are roughly 150 million years old and the Aravallis over 650 million years old. The two plates continue to push against each other, building up tremendous stress in the Earth’s crust. This is relieved periodically by earthquakes along the numerous fault lines. Thus, this region is one of the most seismically active regions in the world. Remember the twin earthquakes in Nepal in 2015? Experts say another big one is lurking round the corner to surprise and devastate us.

Joshimath sinking

To go back to Joshimath. The town is situated on debris left behind by ancient landslides. Cracks in buildings are not new. They first began in the 1960s. A committee constituted by the then Government of Uttar Pradesh recommended putting a stop to the blasting of boulders, a ban on chopping trees, developing a drainage system to prevent water seepage and avoiding digging slopes to extract construction material. With construction of roads, dams, tunnels, multi-storey buildings and the cutting of trees continuing, the situation is so bad that experts believe that Joshimath will soon cease to exist.

Glacier Lake Outburst Flood

In Sikkim, the South Lhonak Lake formed as the glacier’s moraine dammed the waters of the melting glaciers. Situated at 5,200m above sea level in northwestern Sikkim, this was one of the fastest-expanding lakes in the region and classified as one of the 14 potentially dangerous lakes susceptible to a GLOF. Experts believe that extremely high rainfall on the night of October 3 led to the breach of the moraine dam and a massive flash flood. The Sikkim government has nurtured large-scale hydroelectric generation since the 1990s and experts say that the state’s hydroelectric ambitions need to be tempered in light of its fragile ecology, which hosts 644 glacial lakes. Also, climate change is hastening glacial melt and contributing to extreme rain events like that of the night of October 3. Decision makers will have to factor climate change while planning for the future.

Silkyara tunnel

On November 28, one of India’s largest rescue operations ended with a team of “rat miners”, with expertise in underground burrowing, managing to drill through the debris and rescuing all 41 labourers trapped by the cave in of a section of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. Some experts believe that the collapse may have been caused by a geological fault, known as a “shear zone”. Others have raised questions over the safety of the construction; the fact that no environmental risk assessment was conducted; and that, despite government guidelines recommending emergency exits for tunnels longer than 1.5 km, the Silkyara tunnel did not have an escape route.

These are just some of the big events that struck the Himalayas this year alone. The Himalayas, a region of unparalleled beauty and the source of livelihood, water, food for millions in some of the poorest regions of the world, are trying to tell us something. Not only the Himalayas but other mountain ranges like the Western Ghats, our river valleys and coasts are also sensitive ecosystems and highly vulnerable to weather phenomena and now exceedingly to the impacts of wrongly planned development and climate change.

It is high time we listen.

