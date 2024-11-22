Monkey trouble

Last year, I couldn’t help but notice that Baba looked worried all the time. I knew the reason, of course. Hardly anyone visited the temple any more.

Earlier, tourists used to flock to the temple in droves. It’s perched on top of a hillock, a short drive away from Kasauli. The climb isn’t too steep. The view is amazing. Rolling hills. Lush valleys. Sparkling waterfalls. Majestic pine forests. Cotton candy clouds, lots of them. The food stalls serve yummy bun samosas, tikkis, momos, aloo triangles.

Changing times

Then, something sad happened. Big houses and offices and shops came up in the place of forests. The poor monkeys, they lost their homes. That’s when they started visiting ours. Like any playground fight, it started playfully.

A monkey blocked a Monkey Cap Uncle’s way. Another borrowed Selfie Aunty’s sunglasses. A naughty one even blew raspberries at a child. Soon, some visitors began carrying food — bananas, bread, biscuits, roasted gram — to lure the monkeys. Others started carrying sticks to scare them away.

I tried my best to stop the fight. I made many posters and stuck them on the walls. But things got worse and worse. Soon, the monkeys began removing wallets out of the tourists’ pockets, snatching handbags, knocking spectacles off noses … Refusing to return them until the owners offer food – pizzas, burgers, chips, ice creams, pastries, cakes — as ransom.

Word spread. The local newspaper even wrote a story on it. “Monkey Menace,” the headline screamed. Tourists got sacred and started staying away. That’s why Baba was worried. If people stopped visiting the temple, how would we eat?

I was troubled, too. How would Kishu Mama, who sold flowers; Navaid Chacha, who had a momo stall; Taramati Kaki, who had a puja shop; and Chotu, who sold trinkets and souvenirs, eat? I needed to do something and fast! But what?

An idea

Then, one evening, I spotted two monkeys swinging from the arch that led into the temple. They were so busy doing gymnastics and having fun that they forget all about snatching my food. Idea!

I shared my idea with Baba, Kishu, Navaid, Taramati and Chotu. They looked excited and hopeful. “It could work,” said Baba. The others nodded.

“Hope the authorities help,” added Navaid Chacha.

“Let’s go and talk to them,” said Taramati Kaki eagerly.

Later that week, all of us went and met the District Collector of Kasauli. Baba folded his hands and asked her for help. “The monkey menace is growing, Madam. Our business has gone down. If something isn’t done soon, we’ll starve. Please help us. Anju bitiya has a come up with a solution…”

The collector looked at me. I stepped up and explained my idea. “Madam, what if we…”

The collector seemed to like my idea. Over the next few months, she put it into action. I’m delighted to share that my idea worked! It took time but, finally, the tourists were back.

Baba was relieved. Mama, Chacha, Kaki and Chotu were overjoyed. But not as overjoyed as the monkeys!

All’s well

Because you know what my idea was? To make a Vaanar Vatika; that’s right! A playground just for the monkeys on the outskirts of the town! Collector Madam put together a wonderful team. They made a lovely enclosure with swings, banana trees and fruit trees, and occasionally even junk food (thanks to the kind forest wardens).

The monkeys got busy, playing and eating and having fun. They had no time or need to visit the temple.

These days, if they do happen to visit us, it’s only to say goodbye.