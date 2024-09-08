Moles: Tiny spots with big stories

Moles which are medically known as nevi are tiny clusters of cells namely melanocytes, a type of cell that gives our skin its colour. When melanocytes group together, they form a mole.

Types of mole

Moles come in different shapes and sizes such as:

Common moles: It is small and round mostly in black and brown colour and appear mostly in childhood. It is often flat but can be slightly raised.

Atypical moles: These types of moles are large with irregular shapes and have different types of colours. It is important to keep an eye out for this one if it starts to change.

Congenital moles: These moles can range from small to large and can be found in significant areas of the body.

How does a mole grow?

Moles start to appear during childhood and often pop up more during adolescence. The growth of a mole is influenced by a blend of genetic, hormonal and environmental factors and grows as a cluster of melanocytes. Genetics and hormonal change often play a major role in the growth of moles in our body. Additionally, new moles or changes in the existing ones can appear if one is exposed excessively to UV rays which cause them to darken or grow.

These factors play a significant role in the growth of a mole and it is essential to monitor any uncommon growth or peculiar change to identify potential skin or health-related issues.

From myth to medics

During ancient times, moles on the body held diverse cultural significance. The presence of moles on certain parts of the body was often believed to indicate destiny or personality traits. For instance, in medieval Europe, moles were often linked with prophetic meanings. However, after the 19th Century, as medical studies evolved, researchers and doctors started focusing on the health implications of moles.

Importance of moles

Moles are often considered a cosmetic feature, however, they can offer valuable insight into potential health risks. Several types of mole are hereditary and understanding genetic links helps one to be more cautious about their skin health.

Beyond genetics, moles are also essential indicators of skin changes signifying health issues. Therefore it is essential to regularly monitor moles if there is any change in shape, size, colour or texture. By keeping an eye out for changes, you can seek timely medical advice and catch potentially serious health concerns at the earliest.

Expert Speaks

Dr. Shifa Yadav, Consultant - Dermatology, Artemis Hospitals gave her valuable insights about when to get a mole checked, busting the myths about mole and how to take care of moles.

What are the warning signs that a mole might be problematic? Warning signs that a mole might be problematic include asymmetry (one half doesn’t match the other), irregular or blurred borders, multiple or uneven colours, a diameter larger than a pencil eraser, and any change in size, shape, or colour. Furthermore, if a mole becomes itchy, painful, bleeds, or develops a scab or crust, it should be examined. These signs could indicate melanoma which is a serious form of skin cancer. It’s therefore important to monitor moles and seek medical advice if any of these changes occur. Dermatoscopy which is a skin examination tool can further help to evaluate the details of the mole which is done by the dermatologist. How does sun exposure affect moles, and what steps can I take to protect my skin? Sun exposure can cause moles to darken and potentially increase the risk of developing skin cancer, including melanoma. Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun damage the DNA in skin cells, leading to mutations that can cause cancer. To protect your skin, make sure that you wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30 at least 15-20 minutes before stepping out, reapply it every two hours, seek shade, wear protective clothing, and avoid tanning beds. Regularly check your skin for any changes in moles and consult a dermatologist if you notice anything unusual. When should I see a dermatologist about a mole? You should see a dermatologist about a mole if it shows signs of the ABCDEs (Asymmetry, Border irregularity, Color variation, Diameter over 6mm, and Evolution or change). Furthermore, if a mole becomes painful, itchy, bleeds, or starts to grow rapidly, it’s essential to get it checked. Regular skin checkups are recommended, especially if you have many moles, a history of skin cancer, or fair skin. Early detection of melanoma or other skin issues can significantly improve treatment outcomes. Are there any common myths about moles that you can clarify? One common myth about moles is that all moles are dangerous or that removing them will cause cancer to spread. In reality, most moles are benign, and removal does not cause cancer to spread. Another myth is that moles that have hair are always benign, but this isn’t always true. Moles with hair can still become cancerous. Another myth is that only large moles are concerning, but even small moles can be problematic if they exhibit concerning characteristics. Regular monitoring and consultation with a dermatologist are key to accurate assessment.

