‘Mission Trouble’ in trouble

Illustration: Sonal Goyal

01 April 2019 16:32 IST

Devon tries to even the score with Annabell, but his mischief backfires...

The story so far:Devon tricked a boy into falling into a pothole. He enjoyed the sight of the boy crying for help while Annabell struggled to help him.

Annabell watched the boy anxiously, feeling bad that they were not allowed to use magic on their rescue missions. Walking to the bottom of a tree, she lifted a stout branch; it had fallen during last night’s rain. Holding one end of the branch, she dropped the other end into the hole. The trapped boy held the branch tightly. Slowly, inch by inch, Annabell pulled the branch up.

Suddenly, the branch on which Devon sat, snapped. Devon tried to cling onto another branch, but it was as though the tree had let go of all its branches. He fell on the ground next to Annabell. In the confusion, Devon held the branch she was holding out to the boy. When Devon realised this, he deliberately loosened his grip over the branch, but a soft hand, soaked with perspiration, clasped his hand tightly. Devon felt a strong tug. Unfortunately, he was unable to shake off the boy’s firm grip. Annabell rescued the boy, with help from a reluctant Devon. The boy’s face was streaked with mud.

“Thanks,” the boy said. Brushing the dust and dried leaves from his clothes, he scampered off.

Turn of events

Annabell stared at Devon in shock.

“The Devil’s trainee helping a person. It’s unbelievable!” she shook her head.

Devon’s left hand gripped the perky Angel’s arm. A bolt of lightning shot through his fingers at the contact. Strong electric currents snaked up Annabell’s slim arm. She removed his hand from her arm. They shivered as though there was a sudden chill in the air. Without exchanging any words, they went their separate ways. Both preferred the safety of their headquarters over each other’s company. For once, Annabell’s score was higher than Devon’s.

The next day, it was back to work for Devon and Annabell. Devon was on a rural beat. A small boy clutching his school notebooks close to his chest waited on the footpath to cross the road. Below the boy’s feet was a puddle of muddy water. Devon spied his chance to trouble and torment. He pushed the boy. The boy fell into the puddle, splashing muddy water everywhere. Devon watched the boy’s notebooks fall into the water and sink. The white pages turned a dirty shade of brown, as they soaked water.

“I’m so happy!” the boy danced.

Devon was shocked. He had been sure that the boy would cry and curse his bad luck. The passers-by stared in surprise. They had expected to see the boy in tears.

“I had not completed my homework, but now,” gesturing to the soggy notebooks, the boy grinned, “none of the teachers will touch it or punish me,” he told his friend.

“You lucky guy,” his friend shook his head. “I spent half the night completing my homework. I slept for just four hours.”

Devon was stunned. It was the first time his Mission Trouble had failed. And that too, without any help from Annabell.

To be continued...