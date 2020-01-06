Mind-numbing continuity

The king of Armenia was fond of listening to stories. Storytellers would come in droves to his palace and he would listen to tales for days without end. Every storyteller would be rewarded handsomely.

Soon the king’s craze for stories peaked and he made an announcement. Anyone who told him an endless story could marry the princess. But the terms were rigorous. The story must be concluded only at the king’s request. If the end came before this, the storyteller would be sent into exile.

The offer lured many a storyteller. Some went on for two or three days while others stayed on the scene for a week. What they realised was that they had miscalculated the king’s zeal for stories. The end of the story always came much earlier than when the king wished for it. So all the stories ended with the storytellers being exiled.

Final contender

Then one day, there came a storyteller from a distant village which lay on the Iranian border. Courtiers who got wind of the new fortune-seeker stepping into the kingdom tried to dissuade him from approaching the king. But he could not be discouraged. Instead, he wanted to add on to the prize of the king’s daughter as well as half of the kingdom. The king pledged to this and the man began his story.

“Beyond the high mountains of the Urals lay a vast kingdom. Several mighty rivers descended from the high ranges and made their way to the fertile plains. The people in the plains were hard-working and harvested crops thrice a year. Soon, the nation was overflowing with grains. The king ordered a large granary to be built. It was a mile long and half that wide and rose up to 30 feet in height. The surplus grains was to be stored there. The farmers brought bags of rice, wheat, pulses, oats and sorghum. The stacks went up to the ceilings and the store was full. Some air passages were left in the walls near the ceilings.

A sparrow that lived in the vicinity soon made a foray into the storehouse through the air passage and pecked at a gunny bag. She carried away a few grains in her beak and fed her young ones.

She flew into the storehouse again, whirrr…picked a few grains and flew off to her nest. whurrr....the grains were fed to the young ones.”

She flew into the storehouse yet again, whirrr…. . picked a few grains and flew off to the nest, whurrr….”

For the rest of the day the story-teller continued with the “whirrr…. and whurrr”. The king soon got tired. He asked him to tell the story faster. The story teller said: “Your Majesty! The bird has not picked even a thousand grains. How can I narrate the story faster?”

The “whirrr… and whurrr” continued for a week. The king was thoroughly disgusted but knew he would lose a lot were he to request the man to stop. He could however, ask the story-teller to proceed faster. But, the storyteller would come up with his stock answer: “Your Majesty! So much of grain still lie in the bags. The chicks have to grow and join their mother in the effort.”

The continuous “whirrr… and whurrr” of the storyteller began to tell on the king’s nerves. He began to feel giddy. A fortnight later, only a couple of bags of grain had been picked. The end was nowhere in sight.

The king said to himself: “Enough is enough! I cannot take it anymore.” He could buy his silence only by surrendering half his kingdom, and that he was willing to forego.”

The king asked the the storyteller stop his story, much before the story itself finished. As a reward he won half the kingdom and the hand of the princess.

The king was consoled by the fact that his son-in law was a king and no longer a storyteller.