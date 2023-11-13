Marvels in stone

November 13, 2023 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST

“All Librans are charming and diplomatic and prone to excesses,” said Taran, wolfing down a Gudbud ice cream.

“I’m not sure about the charming and diplomatic bit, but prone to excesses ... that I can believe,” said Appa mischievously.

The ice cream vanished in seconds. “Well, it is an iconic dish of this region; so many flavours, nuts, syrups, and tutti-fruttis to top it off!’” burped Taran. They had just gotten off a bus from Mangaluru to Sringeri in Karnataka and were making their way to the Vidyashankara temple in an autorickshaw.

“So, as you are into zodiac signs these days, this temple should interest you,” continued Appa.

“Really?” Taran had wanted to splash about in the nearby Mangaluru beach, but his father had insisted on some temple trotting.

“Yes,” said Appa mysteriously. They got off the rickshaw and proceeded to the stone temple courtyard.

“Wow, it is made entirely of stone. So many carvings!” exclaimed Taran. “It looks like a chariot.”

“It was built in 1338 CE,” said Amma. Appa pointed out the Dashavatara, the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu. “I guess these are the OG cartoon panels,” whispered Taran, “but where are the zodiac signs?”

They asked a priest who indicated a mandapa on the eastern side. “What makes it unique is that the first sun rays fall on the pillar of the corresponding zodiac sign every month — in the correct order — 12 pillars for 12 signs.”

Taran excitedly trotted ahead with a spring in his step. He suddenly stopped. “Look, Amma,” he pointed. “The zodiac signs pillars! What is that creature with a ball in its mouth. And how is possible to carve all this out of stone?”

“That’s a Yali, a mythical creature that has a body of an elephant and the face of a lion. They are supposed to be guardians of the temples and also vehicles of the Gods.”

“Ooh, it reminds of the centaur in the Narnia series: part horse and part man,” said Taran.

“You have the Sphinx in Egypt, which is part lion and part human,” said Amma.

Taran took a closer look at the pillars and tried to spot each zodiac sign. “There is Pisces (Mina Rashi), which is easy to spot and here is Libra (Thula Rashi),” he pointed out. “Appa, take a photo of me and this pillar. I wish I could come here every month and watch the sun rays fall on each pillar.”

“Well, I could ask if there an opening for a junior priest at the temple,” laughed Appa.

“Not a bad idea,” replied Taran, “and I expect my salary to include a Gudbud ice cream every day.”

“Librans are witty, I will give them that,” said Appa.

“Of course, we are the best!” Taran struck a final pose in the zodiac sign mandapa.