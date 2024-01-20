‘Marvel’-lous careers in Science

January 20, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Scientists are truly superheroes trying to save our world. Doesn’t that make them like the Avengers of the Marvel cinematic universe? Here are some careers that can make you an Avenger in the world of Science.

Iron Man

The extremely tech savvy engineer with a mind for critical thinking and problem-solving is the smartest and coolest Avenger. That level of technological prowess would require an understanding of Materials Science and a mind for innovation. Engineering skills are transferable to every other manufacturing or service sector.

Dr. Strange

His ability to see the future by analysing millions of possibilities would involve Big Data Analytics and Management. There are plenty of career options as consultants in health and safety, product and process development, and quality control for food, medicine, cosmetics, paints and more.

Wolverine

A foundation in Genetics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry could make you a hero in the X-Men’s world of gene editing. Saving the world from a Thanos-like COVID-19 needs advances in Life and Medical Sciences including Immunology, Virology, drug design and discovery. This sector also has opportunities in marketing and as medical sales representatives.

Thor

With the charm and the gift of the gab you could share information from the throne of Asgard (the laboratory) to the public, as a science communicator. With the pen as your hammer, you could get into science journalism, science writing, publishing, citizen science, science museums and content creation.

Captain America

With the shield of scientific policy and economics knowledge you can transition to a career in Science and Technology policy and work with research funders, governments and NGOs to draw on scientific understanding, assist policy formulation, and contribute to international agreements on climate change, technology transfer and more.

She Hulk

The attorney gains power from knowledge of environment law, intellectual property, patent law, technology transfer and commercialisation processes. A basic Science, Engineering, Maths or Computer-based degree combined with legal knowledge could help you take her place.

Science and non-science fields cross-pollinate each other in more ways than one, like the Black Panther’s role of the strategist, politician, inventor, and scientist all in one. In the Marvel Universe, no single Avenger can become a superhero without help from others. So, aim for the superpower of scientific temper because “with great power comes great responsibility”.

